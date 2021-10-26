Stonecrest City Council discusses conduct guidelines

South Lyon City Council completed its multi-meeting review of their financial audit, including pension and other retiree liabilities. At their first meeting earlier this month, auditors from Plant Moran gave the City an unmodified opinion for their financial audit for their fiscal year which ends on June 30th. An unmodified opinion is the best a municipality can receive. South Lyon’s general fund was found to be “financially sound” with an unrestricted fund balance of $5-million. In terms of legacy costs and unfunded liability, the City’s pension fund is just over 69% funded.
