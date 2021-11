October 28, 2021 - The SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) program, under the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, is looking for volunteers to help seniors, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers free, unbiased counseling on Medicare, prescription drugs, and other health insurance matters. The SHINE SMP (Senior Medicare Patrol) Program educates beneficiaries on how to protect, detect and report suspected Medicare fraud, waste and abuse. To learn more call, 727-217-8111 or visit www.floridashine.org, click the Join Our Team link at the top of the page, and complete an online application.

CHARITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO