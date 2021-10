Whether he’s in full sartorial Cloak of Levitation splendor as “Doctor Strange” or getting his tweed on in period-piece biopics such as “The Imitation Game” and “The Courier,” Benedict Cumberbatch is one of those stately actors who looks utterly comfortable no matter how fantastical or historically precise the costumes and the surroundings. And he’s squarely in his comfort zone in “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” which is about as whimsical a movie you’ll ever see about an artist who is haunted by a dark childhood memory, lost his wife when she was still young and spiraled into destitution and mental illness.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO