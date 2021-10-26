CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Travel With Pets Is Getting a Lot More Complicated

By PETS+ Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York Times article details the ways in which the pandemic has made it harder to travel with pets. A major factor is a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ruling preventing the import...

Cleveland.com

The best airlines for traveling with your pet

If you’re traveling with a pet for the first time (or maybe just the first time in a year), a lot has changed. Some airlines that used to happily ship your pet in cargo will transport them no more. Your emotional support animal likely can no longer fly for free. COVID-19 upended many facets of the travel industry, and flying with pets is no exception.
designboom.com

'air 4 all' will make air travel more accessible for passengers with reduced mobility

‘air 4 all’ democratizes air travel for wheelchair users. design studio priestmangoode, in collaboration with flying disabled and the SWS consortium, unveils ‘air 4 all’ – a system aiming to revolutionize air travel for passengers with reduced mobility (PRM). the proposal enables powered-wheelchair users to remain in their own wheelchair for the entire journey without reducing the seat count for airlines.
Washington Post

Want to improve air travel? Start here.

It’s been a rough year for air travelers, at least when it comes to customer service. America’s air carriers have received about $80 billion in pandemic aid from the federal government but have faced almost no government penalties for their service lapses. As of today, the Transportation Department’s Office of...
InsideHook

New Rules Are Making It Extremely Hard to Travel With Pets

You thought it was hard for you, a human, to travel in 2021? Try being a dog. According to a new report from The New York Times, a new ruling from the CDC is making it incredibly hard for pet owners to fly in and out of the country in the company of said pets. The ban, which went into effect officially on October 14, aims to prohibit animals at high risk of rabies from entering the country, and so, as an extension of said ban, dogs from 113 different countries will be barred from entry — including dogs looking to re-enter with American owners.
Newport News-Times

Pet Improvement: More on fruits for pets

As discussed in the last column, feeding fresh fruits and vegetables to pets, particularly dogs, can reap rewards. Organic, or grown without chemicals, are the preferred types of produce. Plus, the upside of feeding plants is that they are full of nutrients, supportive moisture and planet friendly. What I mean...
petsplusmag.com

Dr. Marty Pets Announces National Treat Your Pet Day

(PRESS RELEASE) LOS ANGELES — To celebrate the start of the holiday season and Halloween festivities, industry-leading maker of premium freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Pets, introduces its inaugural National Treat Your Pet Day on October 30th, 2021. While millions will take part in trick-or-treating, Dr. Marty Pets believes this is the perfect time to give your loving pets a special treat.
glendalecherrycreek.com

Surviving Holiday Air Travel

A User’s Guide To Navigating DIA During The Busy Winter Months. “I’m one of those people at the airport holding a pillow like a little kid.”. Every holiday season, in the far northeast corner of gerrymandered Denver County, Denver International Airport bustles like a series of big top circus tents swarming with activity. Somewhere around the beginning of November through the new year, this hub of hustle begins to sing with every possible tone of neurosis brought on by the madness that is inherent to holiday travel.
TravelDailyNews.com

What professions in the USA allow you to travel a lot and meet people?

Jobs on cruise ships have always been desirable among those who like meeting new people and traveling. Cruise ships are like little towns, so they need a lot of workers, which means they employ more than sailors. Traveling is one of the best activities anyone can do. It broadens views...
fidoseofreality.com

How To Get Rid Of Pet Dander At Home

When I started getting headaches and sneezing a lot, I asked my allergist how I could get rid of pet dander at home. That was about 25 years ago, and the allergist told me I was allergic to dogs. When he told me I had to get rid of my...
TrendHunter.com

Consolidated Air Travel Apps

AirAsia, a Malaysia-based multinational airline, has recruited over 20 airlines to take advantage of 'airasia Super App,' an innovative air travel app that functions as a travel agency both for itself as well as its competitor airlines in the region and beyond. From Air France, Air Canada and Qatar Airways...
