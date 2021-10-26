The Acclaimed Challenge Tony Khan to Tag Match at AEW Full Gear

AEW president Tony Khan has made numerous comments over the past week leading up to and following AEW Rampage's ratings victory over Friday Night SmackDown in the 30 minutes the two shows ran head-to-head last week. Khan's behavior wound up catching the attention of Eric Bischoff, who responded on his 83 Weeks podcast with, "If Tony were to call me and ask for any advice, here's what it would be shut up and wrestle, dude. Just put out the best product you can and you've proven you can. Focus on that. Now this is weird coming from me, right? The guy who challenged Vince McMahon. The guy who did all the — gave away their finishes. So people listening to this are going, Yeah, but that's hypocritical... what the hell?' But here's the difference. I was actually competing with him. I was going head-to-head. Real head-to-head. Like, my show started the same time his show started each and every week."

