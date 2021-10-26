CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Acclaimed Challenge Tony Khan to Tag Match at AEW Full Gear

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Acclaimed have called out Tony Khan for a tag team match at AEW Full Gear. Max Caster posted to Twitter on Monday issuing a challenge for Khan (and, presumably, a tag partner) to face himself and...

411mania.com

PWMania

Tony Khan Reveals Format Idea For AEW Rampage That He Rejected

During an interview with the Gavin Bridge at Monaco Streaming Film Festival, AEW Tony Khan said that he had been asked about having AEW Rampage as a discussion show similar to WWE Backstage but he rejected the idea:. “I didn’t agree with [WWE] Backstage at all. I didn’t think it...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Says AEW Saw Huge Increase In Business Metrics After Recent Signings

Bryan Danielson showcased his incredible in-ring prowess all over the world and many fans and pro wrestlers acknowledge just how good he is. His debut in AEW was also one of the most memorable ones in recent memory. It seems he helped improve AEW’s business metrics as well. On the...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 10/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss the 2020 Full Gear card and compare with this year, Tony Khan, Rampage vs. Smackdown, more (69 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: The guys begin this week’s All Elite Not Aftershow by looking at the 2020 Full Gear card, and they break down who has had the best year compared to where they were on last year’s card. They also take a bunch of emails, talk more about Tony Khan, Rampage vs. Smackdown, and more.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Reacts To AEW Rampage Defeating WWE SmackDown In The Ratings, More

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Monday, reacting to the news that AEW Rampage scored a higher rating than WWE SmackDown in the key 18 – 49 demo for their head-to-head segments last Friday night. As we previously reported here on eWn, AEW Rampage beat WWE SmackDown in...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Talks Leaked Photo Of His AEW Notes During NFL Game

Earlier this week, photos of Tony Khan holding what appeared to be ideas for the card of AEW Full Gear, AEW’s next PPV in November, began to circulate on the internet. In his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio, Khan confirmed the picture we legit, but stopped short of confirming that would in fact be the Full Gear card.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Says Tony Khan Is “Moving The Goalpost” When Talking About AEW’s Key Demo

On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the hot topic of the week, the ratings battle between WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan touted AEW’s key demo win over WWE, and Booker T reacted to Khan touting the key demo win while losing in total audience.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Comments On The State Of The AEW’s Women’s Division, More

During a recent interview with Pwinsider, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the upcoming AEW TBS Tournament, the state of the AEW Women’s Division, and more. He said,. “I do want to mostly focus on our own roster because the AEW women’s roster has gotten so much better. Much as we had a lot of improvement in the first year of AEW and that’s when I launched the TNT title, because I thought our roster on the men’s side had gotten so much better we could sustain a second title and really it would flourish and it would help. I think that’s where we’re at now. We built in year two the women’s roster up so much that it’s time, and it’s going to enhance the division and really, I expect everyone to flourish and we built some great stars in that time.
WWE
f4wonline.com

AEW's Tony Khan calls Eric Bischoff criticisms 'laughable'

AEW head Tony Khan said that while he respects Eric Bischoff, the former WCW and TNA executive's recent comments about him were "laughable." On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said that his advice to Khan would be to "shut up and wrestle," admitting that the comments may seem strange coming from him. Bischoff said the difference is that he was actually going to head-to-head with WWE every week and that Khan was "inventing mistakes" by both comparing AEW to WWE and deriding the competition without actually going head-to-head.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Eric Bischoff Says The “Truth Can Be Painful” As It Relates To Tony Khan & AEW

As most fans are aware of, Eric Bischoff fired shots at AEW President Tony Khan by telling Khan to simply “shut up and wrestle” when it comes to Khan’s remarks about AEW’s head-to-head battle with WWE. Khan replied back to Bischoff by calling him a hypocrite when Bischoff himself had...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's Tony Khan Fires Back at Eric Bischoff Over His 'Shut Up and Wrestle' Comments

AEW president Tony Khan has made numerous comments over the past week leading up to and following AEW Rampage's ratings victory over Friday Night SmackDown in the 30 minutes the two shows ran head-to-head last week. Khan's behavior wound up catching the attention of Eric Bischoff, who responded on his 83 Weeks podcast with, "If Tony were to call me and ask for any advice, here's what it would be shut up and wrestle, dude. Just put out the best product you can and you've proven you can. Focus on that. Now this is weird coming from me, right? The guy who challenged Vince McMahon. The guy who did all the — gave away their finishes. So people listening to this are going, Yeah, but that's hypocritical... what the hell?' But here's the difference. I was actually competing with him. I was going head-to-head. Real head-to-head. Like, my show started the same time his show started each and every week."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Explains His Idea Behind “The Owen” Trophy In AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently sat down with Josh Martinez on Z100 New York to talk all things AEW. Dan Lambert and American Top Team have become a top act in AEW, and Khan revealed how Lambert got involved with the company. “The way it happened is, and I’ve never...
WWE
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan And Daniel Garcia Comment On Garcia Signing With AEW

Daniel Garcia is officially All Elite. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to announce Garcia’s signing and welcome him to the team. “This year @GarciaWrestling came into @AEW with a great reputation built through his hard work on the indies,...
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Announces TBS Title Tournament Begins On Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the tournament for the brand new TBS title will begin on tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The tournament will have a total of 12 wrestlers and the first round will include four byes. Referee Aubrey Edwards previously...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After AEW Dynamite?, CM Punk, Tony Khan, & The Acclaimed Appear

Following Saturday night’s live episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes got on the microphone and asked the fans in attendance if they had a good time. He went on to talk about the city of Orlando, mentioning that this is the city his father was buried in and he wanted to create a new memory. He brought out Negative 1, Sammy Guevara, Fuego Del Sol and Griff Garrison to ringside.
WWE

