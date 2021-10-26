CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Myanmar skips ASEAN summit to protest general's exclusion

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oE88U_0ccZe16u00

Southeast Asian leaders began a virtual summit Tuesday, with Myanmar skipping the annual meeting in protest after its top general was shut out for refusing to cooperate in defusing the crisis in his country since the military takeover.

The exclusion of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing was an embarrassment for Myanmar’s military and the harshest rebuke by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and took over the government Feb. 1.

Brunei, who is this year’s chair of the 10-member bloc, invited Myanmar’s highest-ranking veteran diplomat, Chan Aye, as a “non-political” representative but she didn’t attend the meeting, two diplomats said. The diplomats requested anonymity as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry vowed late Monday to challenge ASEAN’s unprecedented move to downgrade its participation in the three-day summit, which is being held by video due to coronavirus concerns. It said it has informed Brunei that it can only accept participation by the general, who now heads Myanmar’s government and ruling military council, or a ministerial-level representative.

The talks will be joined by other world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of China and Russia, and are expected to spotlight Myanmar’s worsening crisis and the pandemic as well as security and economic issues.

ASEAN’s sanctioning of Myanmar marked a shift from the bloc's bedrock principles of non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs and deciding by consensus. Myanmar cited the violation of those principles — enshrined in the group’s charter — when it rejected ASEAN s ban on its military leader from the summit.

Myanmar's absence at the summit follows an impasse over ASEAN's envoy to Myanmar, Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, who was denied permission by the military to meet with Suu Kyi and other government leaders detained since the Feb. 1 takeover.

ASEAN leaders agreed on a five-point contingency plan in an emergency meeting in April in Indonesia that was attended by Min Aung Hlaing. They called for an immediate end to violence in the country and the start of dialogue to be mediated by the ASEAN envoy, who should be allowed to meet all parties. But Myanmar's commitment to the plan is in doubt.

ASEAN has been under pressure to help end the crisis in Myanmar, where the military’s efforts to quash opposition have triggered increasingly violent and destabilizing resistance. Almost 1,200 civilians are estimated to have been killed by security forces. The government says a smaller number of people were killed and that security forces have acted to restore order amid what it describes as terrorism and arson.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Myanmar junta sentences Suu Kyi aide to 20 years for treason

Myanmar's military sentenced a close aide of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 20 years in prison on Friday, his lawyer said, the first high-ranking member of her party to be jailed by a junta court. Win Htein, 80, is the first high-ranking NLD member to be sentenced by the junta after a trial.
POLITICS
The Independent

China's Xi to address U.N. climate summit by video link

Chinese President Xi Jinping will talk to global leaders at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow Scotland by video link, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday.China the biggest source of carbon dioxide and other climate-changing industrial gases, had left the world guessing what role Xi might play at the meeting that opens Sunday. Xi has avoided foreign travel since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020.On Thursday, China formally submitted its climate goals, pledging to reach peak emissions of CO2 emissions before 2030 and achieve “carbon neutrality,” or using forests and other measures to absorb as much carbon as it emits, by 2060.The document included targets previously announced by Xi but set no additional goals.
POLITICS
WDBO

Biden calls out China's Taiwan actions as 'coercive'

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — President Joe Biden told leaders at the East Asia Summit on Wednesday that China's recent actions in the Taiwan Straits are “coercive" and undermined peace and stability in the region. The comments by Biden, who participated by video in the annual meeting of 18...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Min Aung Hlaing
thedallasnews.net

ASEAN Summit Opens Without Myanmar Presence

TAIPEI / WASHINGTON - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, opened a three-day regional summit without Myanmar, after the country's ruling junta refused to send a nonpolitical representative to the meeting in place of its top military leader. ASEAN ministers decided on October 15 to exclude Myanmar Senior...
POLITICS
persecution.org

ASEAN Denies Myanmar’s Military Junta Chief a Seat at This Week’s Summit

(International Christian Concern) — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations’s (ASEAN) decision to exclude the Burmese junta from this week’s summit has been met with support from the international community. The move is an example of “ASEAN’s ongoing efforts to chart a course out of the current crisis,” Reuters reported.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Biden to Join ASEAN Summit Trump Skipped After 2017

WASHINGTON/BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will take part in a virtual summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday, the first time in four years Washington will engage at the top level with a bloc it sees as key to its strategy of pushing back against China.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Asean Summit#Military Government#Asean#Southeast Asian#Foreign Ministry
The Independent

Myanmar court gives Suu Kyi confidante 20-year prison term

A court in Myanmar found a close colleague of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of treason and sentenced him Friday to 20 years in prison, a member of their political party said. Local media also reported the court’s decision.The sentence given 79-year-old Win Htein appeared to be the most severe so far for any of the top members of Suu Kyi’s government and party who were detained after the military seized power on Feb. 1. Suu Kyi is being tried on several criminal charges that her supporters say were fabricated to discredit her.Win Htein is a longtime...
WORLD
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Japan PM Kishida's coalition to keep majority but lose seats

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition is expected to keep a majority in a parliamentary election Sunday but will lose some seats in a setback for his weeks-old government grappling with a coronavirus-battered economy and regional security challenges, according to exit polls. Kishida’s Liberal Democratic...
POLITICS
AFP

Why tensions are rising over Taiwan

Tensions have soared in recent weeks over Taiwan, the self-governing democracy claimed by China -- and allied with the United States. Taiwan is the only issue that could bring the United States and China to war -- which could escalate to the nuclear level.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
China
The Independent

UN envoy urges Sudan paramilitary leader to show restraint

The U.N. special envoy for Sudan met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests Saturday and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week.Pro-democracy activist groups have called for “million-person” marches across the country Saturday to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention. The takeover threatens to derail Sudan's fragile Western-backed transition to democracy which got under way two years ago, after the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir The U.N. envoy, Volker Perthes, met late Friday with Gen....
UNITED NATIONS
The Independent

UN calls on Sudan military to restore civilian government

The U.N. Security Council called on Sudan’s military leaders Thursday to restore the civilian-led transitional government and immediately release all those detained after the military takeover.The U.N.’s most powerful body also expressed “solidarity” with the Sudanese people and affirmed its readiness "to support efforts to realize Sudan’s democratic transition” and the peoples’ aspirations “for an inclusive, peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future.”The press statement approved by all 15 council members went through several revisions, diplomats said, mainly to address objections from Russia which did not want to “condemn” the military takeover as originally proposed in the British-drafted text.The...
WORLD
The Independent

Japanese parliamentary elections crucial for new PM's rule

In his first big test as Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida's ruling party is expected to lose seats in Sunday's national parliamentary elections, while still maintaining a majority. Just how many parliament seats are lost will determine whether Kishida is destined to be a short-term leader or if he'll have enough allies to tackle a coronavirus-battered economy and worries over climate change, gender inequity, a fast-aging and dwindling population and China’s aggressive moves in a region Japan has long dominated.Kishida, 64, was elected prime minister on Oct. 4 after winning the governing Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership race. The party's...
POLITICS
Reuters

China warns Lithuania, European officials over Taiwan row

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China on Saturday warned Lithuania and European officials not to disrupt ties over decisions by Taiwan and the Baltic country to open reciprocal representative offices. China demanded in August that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall China's envoy to Vilnius...
CHINA
AFP

Rebels claim control of Ethiopian city, sparking govt denials

Tigrayan rebels said Saturday they have secured "full control" of the strategic northern Ethiopian city of Dessie, sparking a furious denial by the government even as residents reported a retreat by federal forces from the area. The capture of Dessie by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) marks a new step in its offensive in the nearly year-long war, after it retook most of Tigray from federal forces in June and expanded its presence into neighbouring regions. In response to the TPLF's latest push southward, the United States on Saturday called on the rebels to withdraw from the regions of Afar and Amhara, home of Dessie. A TPLF spokesman, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, had earlier tweeted that "the city of Dessie is under full control of our forces".
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

313K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy