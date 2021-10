Tonight’s new episode of Dancing with the Stars 30 is a mere matter of hours away, so why not have a chat about the results?. Entering this episode, the first thing we’ll say is that we’re somewhat-shocked Kenya Moore is even still there. This is no insult to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star; rather, it’s the reality of recent results. She’s been in the verge of being eliminated the past two weeks, only to be saved at the last second. We still remain surprised that Kenya stayed over Matt James, especially when you consider the network synergy that the former Bachelor star brought to the table.

