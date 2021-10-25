CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Over 94 percent of Washington employees complied with Gov. Inslee's vaccination mandate

By Quixem Ramirez, KOMO News Digital Producer
KEPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vast majority of state employees complied with Gov. Jay Inlsee's vaccination mandate, according to a Monday report from the Office of Financial Management...

keprtv.com

siouxlandnews.com

Gov. Noem protects state employees from federal vaccine mandates

PIERRE, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2021-14, protecting state employees from President Biden’s federal vaccine mandates. “South Dakota is fighting back against President Biden’s illegal vaccine mandates,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Our state has many contracts with the federal government, and President Biden is attempting to use those contracts to force state employees to be vaccinated against their will. My executive order will protect their rights to medical and religious exemptions under any federal vaccine mandates. I am already talking with legislators about extending these protections to private employees through legislation as well.”
siouxlandnews.com

Gov. Ricketts bars state agencies from complying with President Biden's vaccine mandate

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that he signed an executive order barring state agencies from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates on state workers. “President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power,” said Governor Ricketts. “While we have encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated, this is a personal health decision, and not one that should be coerced. We’ve already made the decision that state teammates at the State of Nebraska won’t be forced to take the vaccine. This order takes the next step and bars cabinet state agencies from complying with coronavirus vaccine mandates from the federal government or other parties.”
KEPR

Newhouse introduces bill to provide exemption to vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) introduced the Options Over Terminations Act. This legislation would provide an exemption to any Federal COVID–19 vaccine mandate for any Federal employee or contractor who provides proof of COVID–19 antibodies. “Federal employees who have opted not to receive the vaccine because they have...
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Trooper tells Gov. Inslee to ‘kiss my…’ in final sign-off before vaccine mandate

A 22-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol signed off from his final shift with some parting words for Governor Jay Inslee: “Kiss my ***.”. Trooper Robert LaMay is out of the WSP for refusing to comply with Inslee’s vaccine mandate. His final shift in uniform was Friday in Yakima County. He filmed his final call on the radio, thanking his colleagues for their work and support. He also told off Inslee.
Seaside Signal

Employees comply with park district's vaccine policy

Ninety percent of the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District’s 57 employees have received COVID-19 vaccines, and the rest are complying with the park district's policy, which provides exemptions for religious or medical reasons. Employees who don’t comply will be placed on unpaid leave and subject to termination. No park...
Daily Mail

Jen Psaki says Gov. Greg Abbott banned vaccine mandates because of 'politics', says White House will STILL force rules on businesses and says it has nothing to do with worker shortages or the Southwest strike

White House press secretary Jen Psaki accused Florida's Ron DeSantis and Texas' Greg Abbott of 'putting politics over public health' by banning vaccine mandates. On Monday the Texas governor banned all Covid-19 vaccine mandates through executive order, after President Biden had issued his own executive order requiring employers with over 100 workers to mandate the jabs.
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
