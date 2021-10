ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a shooting where at least one person is dead after an organized make-shift boxing match took place. Around 8:15 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the area of 62nd Avenue South at the Skyway Plaza. Police say the event was hosted by organizers and promoters where some 200 people attended to watch a boxing match in the back area of the plaza.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO