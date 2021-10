OTTAWA, Ill. (CBS) — The LaSalle County Coroner’s office announced Monday that Illinois State University student Jelani Day’s death was a drowning. Day’s body was discovered in the Illinois River in September, more than a week after he went missing. “Unfortunately, there is no specific positive test at autopsy for drowning. Drowning is considered a diagnosis of exclusion with supporting investigation circumstances where a person is found deceased in a body of water,” the Coroner’s office said. The Coroner’s office said the examination of Day’s body was “suboptimal” given the decomposition his body had undergone, but there was no evidence of any...

