Olofsson scores twice, Sabres beat Lightning 5-1

 5 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored two goals and Craig Anderson made 35 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night. Drake Caggiula,...

