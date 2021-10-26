Olofsson scores twice, Sabres beat Lightning 5-1

This frustrating start of the season continues for the Lightning. Once again, they allowed the first goal of the game. Once again, they didn't have the lead at any point during regulation. And once again, they found themselves trailing after two periods. It has happened in all six games they've played this year. In three of the previous four (prior to this one), they had rallied to earn points. But they weren't able to do it against the Sabres, who added to their 2-1 lead early in the third and then tacked on two empty-netters before the final buzzer.
