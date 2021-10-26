Back pain, tooth grinding, and worsening eye sight: What have at-home workers noticed about their health?

During the pandemic, a number of workers have had to change their routines and work from home. This is particularly true for office workers that are able to operate remotely and still complete their workload. This change of setup has been a way for companies to continue operations in a safe way for everyone.

But, working at home has come at a cost. For a lot of people, there have been several health issues that have emerged. From back pain to tooth grinding, let’s take a closer look at some of these health problems.

Tooth Grinding

One Mississauga dental clinic reports, tooth grinding is another issue that has emerged because of the pandemic and at-home working. This condition can also be referred to as bruxism and it is when you are grinding your teeth or clenching your jaw without realizing it. It is something that you can be doing subconsciously at home without knowing you are, which can lead to headaches and facial pain. But, the main problem that a lot of dentists are noticing is that it is going to wear down the teeth and cause damage.

It is thought that the main reason tooth grinding is happening to at-home workers is because of the stress and anxiety of the pandemic. A lot of people have felt unsettled by this change and do not like working from home. So, these changes have come with consequences. The best thing you can do if you have any of these symptoms is to see a dentist in Mississauga. They are going to be able to offer treatment if it is appropriate.

Back Pain

Being at home all day working means that you are not being as mobile as you could be. Fewer people are leaving the house and are spending all day sitting down. This is something that is not good for your health. In particular, it can put a lot of strain on your back. This is something that a lot of people are complaining about. They are experiencing back pain on a regular basis due to these restrictions.

Another reason that back pain is a prevalent issue is that people are not investing in ergonomic equipment. In particular, this is something that offices are obligated to do for their workers. But, since nobody has known how long they are working at home in Canada, they have not bought this equipment, which has led to side effects.

Bad Eyesight

A lot of people have been having to sit at a computer screen all day at home. Then, when they have finished their working day, they move to the front of the television. This is not good for your eyesight and more people have been experiencing problems with their eyes as a result of the pandemic. In particular, this can include eye pain, dryness and headaches. It is important to have regular breaks from looking at screens.