CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Boat trapped on Chain of Rocks likely ‘sunk by storms’

By Stephanie Rothman
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LndAz_0ccZcHw100

ST. LOUIS – After nearly a month trapped in the middle of the Mississippi River, the boat named the White Widow is now gone .

The tow company commissioned to remove it—TowBoat US—said the vessel is most likely now on the river floor.

“Until it shows up some time with low water or something, it’s probably going to be there forever because trying to find it is going to be pretty tough,” said Paul Hopkins, owner of TowBoat US and Port Charles Harbor.

TowBoat US waited three weeks for insurance approval to remove the boat but to no avail. But when the White Widow went missing Monday, they got the green light to search.

All they found was a dinghy.

They shared the news with the boat’s owner.

Trending article: 500 pounds of meth; 11 St. Louisians arrested in massive drug trafficking ring

“He was watching the weather also and watching the river levels rising from the storms up north so he figured this would happen,” Hopkins said.

Since getting stuck, crowds of people have been visiting the riverbanks to see the boat for themselves.

“We were waiting for it to move, each time we came out we swore it looked like it moved a little more,” said tourist Terry Goette.

Hopkins said the boat is probably 15-20 feet high and the water is around 30 feet deep.

Now most likely swallowed up, with all the owner’s belongings in it, by the added rain totals.

“I wanted to come back and see what happens and see if we could catch them in the action of doing it, getting it out,” said tourist Bruce Graves.

Recovering the vessel at this point would be a tough job.

“You’d have to just search it with a sonar defender and look for a big object underwater, so if they wanted us to do that, we would do that, but otherwise we’d never know where it is,” Hopkins said.

As of right now, there are no more search efforts underway. It’s now up to the boat owner to move forward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis, MO
Cars
City
Hopkins, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
FOX 2

Firefighters return to hazardous Jennings fire after it restarts

JENNINGS, Mo. – It appears that the fire at an abandoned bowling ball factory has restarted. St. Louis County Police Captain Norman Mann is telling people to avoid the areas near McLaran, Xograph, and Hord Avenues, plus Lucas and Hunt Road. Firefighters were able to contain the fire by around 5:00 pm Thursday. More than […]
JENNINGS, MO
FOX 2

Foul weather slows tornado recovery

Four days after the string of tornadoes tore across the Bistate area, the National Weather Service now says they have uncovered a total of 14 separate tornadoes in total, covering all of Missouri and Illinois from the event.
CHESTER, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#The White Widow#Towboat
FOX 2

Jennings declares ‘State of Emergency’ for a hazardous fire

JENNINGS, Mo. – The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District and other departments were called to put out a fire at an abandoned commercial building. The Hazardous Materials Team was called to help with the situation. Smoke was seen billowing from the structure on Xograph Avenue while the fire tore through the roof. The smoke from […]
JENNINGS, MO
FOX 2

Car hits firetruck on I-70 at Goodfellow late Thursday night

ST. LOUIS – One person was hurt when a car slammed into the back of a fire truck late Thursday night. It happened shortly before midnight along eastbound I-70 at Goodfellow. The fire truck was working the scene of a previous accident when it was hit. It had minor damage. The driver of the car was taken […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 2

Target included in $60 million Midtown St. Louis development

ST. LOUIS – A 70,000 square foot Target is coming to Midtown along with more stores and apartments. Pier Property Group has partnered with Fireside Financial to start working on this new development named “The Edwin.” This is the next phase of development in the Steelcote Square District in Midtown. Along with the new Target, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

3K+
Followers
787
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy