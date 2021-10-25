CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Turning infrastructure green offers huge savings on top of climate benefits

By Michael Taylor
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Replacing traditional concrete-heavy infrastructure with green alternatives such as mangroves to help stem rising seas is a cost-effective strategy that could save $248 billion a year while combating climate change, researchers said on Monday.

The International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) studied the benefits of replacing or complementing newly-built or engineered infrastructure, from concrete flood barriers to reservoirs, with plants, trees and other natural solutions.

As well as the initial cost savings, turning to nature often leads to better infrastructure that is also cheaper to maintain and more resilient to climate change, the IISD report said.

"Nature-based infrastructure is roughly 50% cheaper than the traditional grey infrastructure to provide the same service," said Liesbeth Casier, a senior policy advisor at the IISD and co-author of the report.

"That saving - which amounts to $248 billion per year - is immense and can be invested elsewhere," Geneva-based Casier told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Improving conservation and management of natural areas - including parks, oceans and forests - is seen as crucial to safeguarding the ecosystems on which humans depend and limiting global warming to internationally agreed targets.

Countries are investing in so-called nature-based solutions, from reforestation to the expansion of grasslands and wetlands, to tackle the root causes and impacts of climate change.

But a U.N. report in May said global annual spending to protect and restore nature needs to triple this decade to about $350 billion by 2030 and then rise to $536 billion by 2050.

In total, about $4.3 trillion worth of infrastructure is needed worldwide annually and about a tenth could be fulfilled with green projects to save $248 billion per year, the study found.

Built infrastructure accounts for more than 60% of global emissions and is driving species and habitat loss, it said.

Nature-based solutions can also contribute additional advantages over traditional infrastructure, the researchers said, citing environmental, social and economic benefits.

Those benefits include reducing air pollution and urban heat, cutting energy costs, capturing and storing planet-heating carbon dioxide, creating jobs and boosting tourism.

Engineers, infrastructure planners and investors often fail to understand the functions and extra benefits nature provides over grey infrastructure, said Casier of the IISD.

"Provisions by nature are not only more sustainable but often also cheaper and more stable in the long-term," said Andre Hoffmann, president of the MAVA Foundation, a philanthropic body focused on conserving biodiversity which backed the report.

"We must learn to work more and better with nature."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
360wichita.com

Save the environment - and a little green - with VSDs!

When running a factory and/or a production line, it's important to cut costs where you can without interfering with the quality of the product, or more importantly, the safety measures used to craft it. Yet 'cutting costs' is not always the main goal, as there are some investments worth financial...
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

Green technology is urgently needed to save the climate

A new study warns that if net zero emission targets are to be met, industry must considerably speed up investments in green technology that would allow the manufacturing of materials using renewable energy. National strategies for replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy sources will need an integrated approach to material production and energy use.
ENVIRONMENT
cgiar.org

Integrating grey and green water infrastructure for inclusive sustainable development

In 1957, Karl Wittfogel hypothesized that the emergence of human civilization is linked partially, but importantly, to the management of water to grow food. In this hypothesis, the development of irrigation infrastructure, and the institutions needed to manage that infrastructure, were critical to the development of complex, organized societies in the Middle East and elsewhere.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Iisd#U N
World Bank Blogs

Delivering climate resilient infrastructure through the private sector

Leaders of nearly 200 countries will gather in Glasgow for the UN Climate Change Conference to shape climate adaptation policy and galvanize cooperation for the escalating climate emergency. As global development and environmental leaders have pointed out, for COP26 to succeed, the “adaptation acceleration imperative” must be on par with emission controls.
ENVIRONMENT
wri.org

Climate Benefits of Iconic Protected Forests Are Under Threat

Last month, nine philanthropic organizations pledged $5 billion to protect 30% of the planet over the next decade — the largest commitment of private funding ever made for the conservation of nature. These organizations intend to address three interrelated global crises — the climate crisis, the biodiversity crisis and the public health crisis — while working with Indigenous Peoples and local communities.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Earth gets hotter, deadlier despite decades of global climate talks

World leaders have been meeting for 29 years to try to curb global warming, and in that time Earth has become a much hotter and deadlier planet. Trillions of tons of ice have disappeared over that period, the burning of fossil fuels has spewed billions of tons of heat-trapping gases into the air, and hundreds […]
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

What climate change activists can learn from First Nations campaigns against the fossil fuel industry

As the Glasgow climate conference begins, and the time we have to avert a climate crisis narrows, it is time to revisit successful First Nations campaigns against the fossil fuel industry. Like the current fight to avert a climate catastrophe, these battles are good, old-fashioned, come-from-behind, David-versus-Goliath examples we can all learn from. The Jabiluka campaign is a good example. In the late 1990s, a mining company, Energy Resources of Australia, was planning to expand its Kakadu uranium mine into Jabiluka, land belonging to Mirarr Traditional Owners in the Northern Territory. The adjacent Ranger Uranium mine had been operating for 20...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Palm Beach Interactive

Carbon tax offers climate solution

World leaders meet in Glasgow this week to discuss curbing emissions of greenhouse gases wreaking havoc on civilization. To show the world we’re serious, will the U.S. bring something to the table in terms of significant climate policy? Or will the world’s leading polluter in history show up empty-handed? Blocked by all Republicans in the Senate and one coal millionaire Democrat from West Virginia, the Biden administration's opening move, the Clean Electricity Performance Program, was stymied early on.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Glasgow COP26: climate finance pledges from rich nations are inadequate and time is running out

The make-or-break United Nations climate talks in Glasgow have begun. Much attention so far has rightly focused on the emissions reduction ambition each nation is taking to the negotiations. But another key goal of the talks is to dramatically scale up so-called “climate finance” for developing nations. Climate finance is money paid by wealthy countries (which are responsible for most of the historic emissions) to developing countries to help them pay for emissions reduction measures and adaptation. Climate finance should be in addition to standard development aid. At the 2009 Copenhagen climate talks, wealthy nations promised US$100 billion a year in climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

'Put a price on carbon, nature cannot pay': EU urges COP26

GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Countries must put a price on the carbon dioxide emissions causing climate change, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the United Nations COP26 summit on Monday. Von der Leyen joined leaders from more than 100 countries in Glasgow for the start of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Argentina, Fortescue unveil $8.4 bln green hydrogen investment plan

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest is planning what could be up to an $8.4 billion "green hydrogen" investment in Argentina, the South American country's government said on Monday after a meeting between the businessman and President Alberto Fernandez. Forrest, whose Fortescue Metals Group Ltd...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

The U.S. Is Turning Green. What Will It Cost and Who Will Pay?

The bill for climate change is coming due, and it will be big. Businesses, investors and the U.S. government are planning to turn the country carbon neutral in the coming 30 years. They are also trying to limit and pay the cost of the climate change that has already occurred.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

COP26: Strong carbon-trading rules could help the world avoid dangerous levels of global warming

Despite recent reports of government decisions to shutter coal-fired power plants in Canada, the United States and the European Union, coal remains the source of almost 40 per cent of the world’s electricity. In the past two decades, the capacity for coal-powered electricity has doubled to about 2,050 gigawatts, with another 247 gigawatts in planning or under development in China alone. President Xi Jinping said in late September that China would stop building coal-burning power plants overseas, but China, India, South Africa and Turkey remain large consumers of thermal coal, the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions. To meet the...
ENVIRONMENT
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A quick guide to climate change jargon – what experts mean by mitigation, carbon neutral and 6 other key terms

As a major U.N. climate conference gets underway on Oct. 31, 2021, you’ll be hearing a lot of technical terms tossed around: mitigation, carbon neutral, sustainable development. The language can feel overwhelming. “It sounds like you’re talking over people,” one person said of the terminology during a recent study colleagues and I conducted through the […] The post A quick guide to climate change jargon – what experts mean by mitigation, carbon neutral and 6 other key terms appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENVIRONMENT
connectcre.com

Hillwood’s Alliance Center 8/9 Benefit from Existing Infrastructure

Hillwood’s newest Alliance Center offerings are designed to provide onsite circulation with multiple access drives, allowing the full separation of onsite car and truck traffic. Alliance Center North 8 offers 140 car parking spaces (expandable to 260) with 116 trailer parking spaces and Alliance Center North 9 provides 150 car parking spaces with 221 trailer parking spaces.
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Scott Morrison attends pivotal global climate talks today, bringing a weak plan that leaves Australia exposed

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at today’s opening of the United Nations climate summit with a 2050 net-zero emissions target born from a painful political process. Friendly nations will breathe a sigh of relief, freed from the awkward task of calling out Australia on that basic climate pledge. But the target won’t afford Australia much cover in Glasgow. This nation still doesn’t have a 2030 emissions-reduction target that passes international muster. Nor does it have policies to achieve greater near-term emissions cuts, or a strategy for the economic and social transition. The paucity of process around Australia’s climate...
ENVIRONMENT
foxbangor.com

Advocates offering help to claim tax credit benefits

STATEWIDE — Families across the state will receive their monthly child tax credit but some advocates say there are thousands of Maine families that are eligible and have not claimed their tax benefits. Since the start of 2021, Maine families have been receiving child tax credits in advance, thanks to...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Reuters

212K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy