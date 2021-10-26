CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Dance a Tango On 'Dancing With The Stars' Horror Night - Watch Now!

Cover picture for the articleDerek Hough and Hayley Erbert hit the dance floor on Horror Night on this week’s Dancing With The Stars!. The couple performed a Tango on the Monday night (October 25) episode...

Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Derek Hough Shrugs off Engagement Pressure Amid Lengthy Relationship

Derek Hough is laughing off any pressure to propose to longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert. The Dancing With the Stars judge recently poked fun at the comments he gets to pop the question to his fellow dances with a video in which he pretends to ask Shania Twain to marry him mid-dance. He quipped in the caption, "Marriage? People keep asking me when I'm gonna propose to [Hayley Erbert] but the truth is I'm already married. To [Shania Twain]."
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Confused by Technicality That Sent Matt James and Lindsay Arnold Home

Dancing With the Stars' Disney Week ended on Tuesday with a surprising double elimination. Real-life couple Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were sent home without controversy, but the elimination of The Bachelor star Matt James and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold frustrated fans at home. James and Arnold were eliminated thanks to a technicality because the judges did not unanimously pick a duo to save.
Derek Hough
Talking With Tami

Are We Loving Kenya Moore’s New Short Hairdo?

On this weeks Dancing With The Stars, Kenya Moore hit the dance floor wearing a short hairdo! The former beauty queen switched her look up on Season 30 and paid homage to a certain Pinky Lady “Rizzo”! It was “Grease Night” on the dancing competition show and I thought she pulled her look off with style and pizazz!
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba suffers fashion clash on DWTS no one saw coming

Carrie Ann Inaba's complete transformations for each episode of Dancing with the Stars have often wowed fans, but no one saw where her latest look would go. The judge showed up for the first night of Disney Week in a figure-hugging sheer gown with red-sequined embellishments and a high slit.
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
Hello Magazine

Kenya Moore eliminated as Dancing with the Stars caps horror night

Dancing with the Stars capped a truly horrifying night of performances with an elimination that surely left several fans with just as horrifying a taste, as Real Housewife and underdog favorite Kenya Moore was sent home. Kenya and her professional partner, Brandon Armstrong, were eliminated by a combination of the...
People

DWTS: Spice Girls' Melanie C Eliminated from Season 30 on Grease Night

The celebrities returned to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom on Monday to perform routines honoring 1978's classic film Grease for the first time on the ABC competition series. Host Tyra Banks also shared a milestone, revealing she watched the movie for the first time only days earlier!. At the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’: A Terrifying Horror Night Narrows Down the Competition (RECAP)

With Halloween just around the corner, Dancing With the Stars got in the festive spirit with a horror-inspired Episode 7. The competition is heating up after Melanie C and partner Gleb Savchenko’s shocking elimination during last week’s Grease Night. The final 10 couples continued to battle it out on the dance floor as some of the most iconic spooky and supernatural characters from the silver screen in hopes of avoiding elimination ahead of next week’s Queen-themed episode. Additionally, judge Derek Hough put on his dancing shoes for a “spooktacular” routine alongside his girlfriend Hayley Erbert and dancers from his Las Vegas residency show.
