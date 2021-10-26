Add new comment

There were some more interesting news regarding the huge deal Tesla closed with Hertz, and Hertz with Uber, earlier this week, that involved 100 thousand Model 3 Teslas. During a CNN interview with Julia Chatterley this morning, Dara Khosrowshahi, UBER CEO, was asked, among many other things, how confident he was about actually having 50 thousand drivers in the US by 2023, in order to take advantage of the deal with Hertz (the Tesla Model 3 deal), to which he basically answered "… we´re quite confident; we actually have other electric cars on the network, and consistently we see significant demand for these kinds of cars." As a reminder, half of the Hertz order for 100K Teslas are destined to Uber rentals.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO