TABLE-Malaysia's Oct 1-25 palm oil exports fall 8.5% m/m -AmSpec Agri

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-25 fell 8.46% to 1,201,422 tonnes from 1,312,449 tonnes shipped during Sept. 1-25, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

U.S. soybean futures rise after USDA reports new export deals

CHICAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by signs of strong export demand. * Soymeal futures closed firm but gains were kept in check after the benchmark December contract hit resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * Soyoil also rose, with bargain buying noted following declines in five of the previous six sessions. * For the third day in a row, the benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract closed below its session peak after failing to hold support above its 30-day moving average. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. Separate sales of 222,350 tonnes of soybeans for delivery during unknown time periods also were reported. * CBOT January soybeans closed up 3-1/2 cents at $12.49-1/2 a bushel. * The most-active soybean futures contract fell 0.5% during October, its sixth straight monthly decline. Soybeans had not fallen for six months in a row since 1998. * CBOT December soymeal settled up $1.70 at $332.60 a ton and CBOT December soyoil was up 0.40 cent at 61.27 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Indonesia sets November crude palm oil reference price higher

JAKARTA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Top palm oil exporter Indonesia set its crude palm oil reference price at $1,283.38 a tonne for November, raising the export tax to the maximum level, Musdhalifah Machmud, a deputy minister at the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs, told Reuters on Friday. At that level...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2021 grain harvest 81% complete at 60.7 mln T

KYIV, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have harvested 60.7 million tonnes of grain from 81% of its sowing area, with the yield averaging 4.72 tonnes per hectare, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The volume includes 32.3 million tonnes of wheat, 9.6 million tonnes of barley, 15.6 million tonnes...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 10-16

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 10-16, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry also said it was extending the previous set of taxes, which it introduced from Oct. 27, until Nov. 9 due to a partial workplace shutdown in Russia imposed amid the spread of COVID-19. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Aug 25-31 - tax 31.7 26.6 49.6 - indicative price 245.3 223.1 255.9 Aug 18-24 - tax 30.4 26.1 49.6 - indicative price 243.5 222.4 255.9 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Marrow)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Indonesia weather agency warns above normal rains until Feb

JAKARTA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Most regions in Indonesia will likely see rain volume 70% to 100% above normal in coming months up to around February, the weather agency said, telling authorities to prepare for possible floods and logistical disruptions. Heavy rains in recent month have already caused disruption https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/indonesias-higher-coal-output-ta......
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

European consumer prices hit highest level in over 13 years

Consumer prices across the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency have spiked to the highest level in over 13 years. Eurostat the European Union's statistics agency, said Friday that inflation across the bloc rose to 4.1% in the year through October. That's up from September's equivalent rate of 3.4% and represents the highest annual increase in inflation since July 2008, when inflation was also 4.1%.Inflation in the 19 countries, like elsewhere in the world, has been spiking higher in recent months as the global economy starts to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. The spike is...
BUSINESS
naturalgasworld.com

Aussie LNG exports in Sep down 3% m/m

Australian projects delivered 11 fewer cargoes to China, Japan and Taiwan in September. Australia exported 6.96mn metric tons of LNG in September, down 3% from the near-record 7.18mn mt in August, energy consultant EnergyQuest said on October 25. Compared with August, Australian projects delivered 11 fewer cargoes to China, Japan...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans firm; exports, harvest in focus

CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures firmed on Thursday but gains were limited as traders waited for signs of increased buying on the export market as well as more clarity on harvest results in the Midwest, where rainy weather has kept growers out of the fields in recent days. * Technical buying was noted after the benchmark CBOT November contract found support at its 10-day moving average. * But the contract retreated from session highs after briefly topping the 40-day moving average for the first time since Aug. 19. * Analysts' estimates for weekly soybean export sales ranged from 1.25 million to 2.02 million tonnes. The U.S. Agriculture Department will report the weekly total on Thursday morning. * Soymeal export sales were seen between 150,000 and 385,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between zero and 30,000 tonnes. * CBOT November soybeans settled up 1-1/4 cents at $12.39-1/4 a bushel. CBOT December soymeal was up $4.00 at $330.90 a ton and CBOT December soyoil dropped 0.89 cent to 61.42 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Jan Harvey)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt's supply minister says new price for bread "will take time"

CAIRO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said on Thursday deciding a new price for subsidised bread "will take time." Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in August said it was time to increase the price of the country's subsidised bread, revisiting the issue for the first time since 1977 when then president Anwar Sadat reversed a price rise in the face of riots.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

ASIA RICE-Indian rates hit 3-1/2-month high on strong rupee, supply risks

* High shipping rates concerning for Thai exporters - trader. * Thai rates widen to $385-$406 per tonne this week. Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indian rice export rates touched their highest level in three-and-a-half months this week on a stronger rupee and low supplies, while Vietnam rates slipped due to cheaper offers from other Asian hubs.
WORLD
Agriculture Online

China calls for overhaul of farm subsidy rules under WTO

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China on Thursday called for the removal of "enormous" farm subsidies in some developed countries as part of Beijing's push for reform of the World Trade Organization. "There are very unfair rules in the agriculture sector, and enormous subsidies some developed country members are entitled...
FOOD & DRINKS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia cuts forecast for 2021 grain crop

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia will harvest more than 123 million tonnes of grain after drying and cleaning in 2021, the agriculture minister said on Thursday, cutting the official estimate after months of being more positive about the crop than main analysts have been. Russia is the world's largest...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Banks still funding deforestation-linked firms in threat to global climate goals

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Banks based in China, the United States, Indonesia and Brazil have invested billions of dollars in businesses carrying out, or linked to, deforestation since the Paris Agreement on climate change was adopted in 2015, researchers said on Thursday. An annual report from...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Oct.27

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 119 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Thursday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Oct.27) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 119.0 77.8 18.7 10.0 14.0 32.9 2.9 4.4 Crop, as of same date 132.6 87.5 22.0 10.1 12.4 28.6 2.7 3.8 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 44.1 27.7 7.8 1.9 8.7 0.8 1.6 2.6 hectares Harvested area, as of 45.7 28.9 8.2 2.0 7.9 0.8 1.4 2.2 same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 17.6 million hectares compared to 18.3 million hectares on Oct. 27, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Refiner Neste's quarterly profits beat estimates

HELSINKI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Energy company Neste on Wednesday reported third-quarter core earnings above market expectations despite previously saying its third-quarter result would be impacted by higher raw material costs. July-September comparable operating profit fell to 368 million euros ($428 million) from 373 million last year but beat the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

