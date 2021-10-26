TABLE-Malaysia's Oct 1-25 palm oil exports fall 8.5% m/m -AmSpec Agri

CHICAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by signs of strong export demand. * Soymeal futures closed firm but gains were kept in check after the benchmark December contract hit resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * Soyoil also rose, with bargain buying noted following declines in five of the previous six sessions. * For the third day in a row, the benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract closed below its session peak after failing to hold support above its 30-day moving average. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. Separate sales of 222,350 tonnes of soybeans for delivery during unknown time periods also were reported. * CBOT January soybeans closed up 3-1/2 cents at $12.49-1/2 a bushel. * The most-active soybean futures contract fell 0.5% during October, its sixth straight monthly decline. Soybeans had not fallen for six months in a row since 1998. * CBOT December soymeal settled up $1.70 at $332.60 a ton and CBOT December soyoil was up 0.40 cent at 61.27 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO