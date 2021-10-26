TABLE-Malaysia's Oct 1-25 palm oil exports fall 8.5% m/m -AmSpec Agri

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 119 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Thursday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Oct.27) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 119.0 77.8 18.7 10.0 14.0 32.9 2.9 4.4 Crop, as of same date 132.6 87.5 22.0 10.1 12.4 28.6 2.7 3.8 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 44.1 27.7 7.8 1.9 8.7 0.8 1.6 2.6 hectares Harvested area, as of 45.7 28.9 8.2 2.0 7.9 0.8 1.4 2.2 same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 17.6 million hectares compared to 18.3 million hectares on Oct. 27, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
