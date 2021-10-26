CCISD Trustee Tony Diaz resigns

Longtime Corpus Christi Independent School District Trustee Tony Diaz resigned via a letter to the board Monday, asking for understanding and privacy.

In a letter read to the board by President Janie Bell, Diaz resigned his board position effective immediately, citing the need to spend more time with family.

Diaz, who was serving as board secretary, was an educator for 35 years in CCISD. He was first elected to serve as a trustee in 2014.

His current term expires next year.

In the letter he thanked past and present trustees, noting the difference that had been made for the children of Corpus Christi.

He also had a message for voters.

"I especially want to thank the voters of Corpus Christi for providing me with the opportunity to represent them and their children over several terms," he wrote. "I have strived to represent our students, educators, and all CCISD employees during my service. My mantra has always been, and will continue to be, 'always for children.'”

Board Trustee Alice Upshaw Hawkins has known Diaz since the second grade. She told the trustees he was a teacher at her elementary school.

Diaz attended school at the district beginning in 1940, Upshaw Hawkins added.

"It saddens me to hear of the resignation of our colleague," she said. "When he says his mantra is 'for the children,' that is authentic."

While Diaz was unable to attend the board meeting Monday, Bell said she would like the board to do something to honor his lifetime of service.

She added that the district would provide information at the next trustee meeting on what the process would be for filling his unexpired term.