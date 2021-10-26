Rocco, Crystal Police Department’s First K-9, Passes Away

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Crystal Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved retired K-9.

Rocco, who was the department’s first K-9, passed away last Friday.

“We were proud to have Rocco on our force,” the department said in a Twitter post Monday. “Godspeed our 4 legged hero! May you rest in peace.”

Rocco made the news in September of 2014, when someone threw a 40-pound landscaping brick through his squad car’s window . He wasn’t hurt in the incident.

He retired from duty in December of 2018.

