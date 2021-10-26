CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal, MN

Rocco, Crystal Police Department’s First K-9, Passes Away

By WCCO-TV Staff
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Crystal Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved retired K-9.

Rocco, who was the department’s first K-9, passed away last Friday.

“We were proud to have Rocco on our force,” the department said in a Twitter post Monday. “Godspeed our 4 legged hero! May you rest in peace.”

(credit: Crystal Police)

Rocco made the news in September of 2014, when someone threw a 40-pound landscaping brick through his squad car’s window . He wasn’t hurt in the incident.

He retired from duty in December of 2018.

CBS Minnesota

Bemidji Police Seek Help Finding Rena Brown, Tiara Valencia-Larose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bemidji police are asking for the public’s help in locating two teenagers who went missing on Thursday. Rena Brown, 15, was last seen around the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue around 8:30 p.m. She was reported a runaway on Friday morning, and police do not believe her disappearance to be suspicious. Police say Brown has black hair and brown eyes, and it is not clear what she was last wearing. She has ties to the Pine County area. Tiara Valencia-Larose, 13, was last seen around Bemidji Middle School and was reported a runaway at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. She is described as having...
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blake Maloney Charged With Killing Parents, Brother Inside Farmington House

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Murder charges have been filed against a 26-year-old Farmington man who is accused of killing family members in a triple homicide. The Dakota County Attorney’s Office charged Blake Maloney with three felony counts of second-degree murder with intent but not premeditation in connection to the incident. (credit: Dakota County) According to the criminal complaint, Maloney allegedly fatally shot his 23-year-old brother and his 55-year-old father on Oct. 25 inside the Farmington residence. A couple days later, he killed his 53-year-old mother with a hammer after she arrived at the home. Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 5400...
FARMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, 1 In Custody After Shooting In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPLIS (WCCO) — A person is dead and another in custody following a shooting Friday evening in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a call of a gunshot victim in Luck, Wisconsin. At a home on the 600 block of Butternut Avenue, officers found a person’s body. Officers quickly identified a suspect and arrested them. Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The name of the person killed has yet to be released. The shooting remains under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings MN Weather: Northern Lights Could Be Visible Overhead For Most Of State Saturday Night Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Injured While Battling House Fire In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A firefighter was hurt and a person was rescued from a house fire in Minneapolis on Saturday morning. The fire started shortly after 5:30 a.m. on the 3400 block of Blaisdell Avenue. When crews arrived, they found the porch fully engulfed in flames, and the fire was spreading to the first and second floors of the home. Credit: CBS Officials say the firefighter hurt their ankle after falling into a hole in the floor. Two other firefighters were checked out for possible overexertion. The person who was rescued was taken to the hospital. Crews found one cat who had died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings MN Weather: Northern Lights Could Be Visible Overhead For Most Of State Saturday Night Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect Flees Coon Rapids Police, Crashes In Brooklyn Park, Escapes On Foot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are still searching for a driver who fled from Coon Rapids officers before crashing in Brooklyn Park Thursday. The driver sped away from police at about 11:16 a.m., and eventually crashed on Highway 252 near 85th Avenue North, according to Brooklyn Park police. The suspect was last seen running into the residential area south of 85th Avenue, on the east side of the highway. K-9s were unable to track the suspect down, and they are still at large. It’s not clear what led up to the initial chase, but Brooklyn Park police say its officers were not involved. No one was hurt.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Man Acquitted Of Shooting At MPD Officers During Unrest Files Civil Lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man who was acquitted of shooting at Minneapolis police officers during last summer’s unrest has filed a lawsuit against multiple officers and the city of Minneapolis. MORE: Read the filing with the US District Court here. On Thursday, the attorney for Jaleel Stallings says a civil lawsuit was filed “seeking accountability for the officers who violated policies, laws, and constitutional rights with impunity” during the protests that followed George Floyd’s murder. In June of last year, Jaleel Stallings was charged with eight criminal counts, including second-degree attempted murder, for allegedly shooting at police officers during protests...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —Police say a suspect is in custody after a triple homicide in Farmington. Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 5400 block of 183rd Street West to check on the welfare of a person visiting the home. That’s when they found the victims and the suspect. “All I know is what’s on the news right now. We heard a homicide and that’s all I heard,” said Quentin Boe. Boe arrived at the home on 183rd Street looking for answers. His friend who lives there hasn’t responded to any of his calls or text messages, and Boe is worried...
FARMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Crashing Into State Patrol Squad Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 20-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he rear-ended a Minnesota State Patrol car in Brooklyn Center, officials say. The incident happened on Friday night shortly before 11 p.m. on Interstate 94 at Highway 252. State Patrol says the trooper was rear-ended by a 2011 Yamaha Motorcycle. The driver was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings MN Weather: Northern Lights Could Be Visible Overhead For Most Of State Saturday Night Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
CBS Minnesota

Aaron Teague Charged With Shooting At Car With Kids Inside

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 29-year-old Minneapolis man faces charges for allegedly shooting at a vehicle with two young children inside. Aaron Teague is accused of second-degree attempted murder and drive-by shooting in connection to the incident. He was charged in Anoka County on Thursday. The criminal complaint states that on Tuesday morning, Coon Rapids police responded to a report of a person firing a gun at a car near the 3300 block of 129th Avenue Northwest. A man at the scene said that he had been driving on Highway 10 with his 20-month-old son and 7-month old daughter when the boyfriend of the children’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Gets 32 Years In Prison For Murdering St. Cloud State Professor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota man was sentenced Friday to 32 years in prison for murdering a St. Cloud State professor. Jason Beckman, 45, of Duluth, was sentenced to 386 months behind bars for second-degree intentional murder in the death of 68-year-old Edward Ward, the Stearns County Attorney’s Office said. Earlier this month, Beckman pleaded guilty to shooting Ward on June 20 in St. Cloud. According to investigators, police found Beckman shortly after the shooting and he admitted to killing Ward. Beckman did not know Ward, and police described his violent death as “random.” Ward had been a professor at St. Cloud State for more than two decades. The school called his death “heartbreaking.”   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings MN Weather: Northern Lights Could Be Visible Overhead For Most Of State Saturday Night Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘A Tragedy With No Explanation’: Friends, Family Of St. Paul Man Brutally Killed 50 Years Ago Offering Reward For Information

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fifty years after their high school classmate was brutally killed, a group has come together to offer a $10,000 reward. Bob Hamburge died in August of 1971. The 19-year-old graduated from Cretin and was a student at the University of Minnesota. High school classmates remember him fondly. “Everyone loved him and so to have this happen to him was kind of unthinkable,” John Whaley said. Whaley, along with David Eggenberger, Michael Donnelly, Dave Ayers, and Ed Cleary rallied about 20 others from the graduating class of 1970 to come together during their reunion to offer the reward for...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Killed After SUV Collides With Tractor Near Bemidji

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old woman died Friday after her SUV collided with a tractor in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Highway 71 just south of Bemidji. A Ford Explorer was traveling north on the highway when it collided with a tractor carrying a fertilizing cart. The driver of the SUV died in the crash. She was identified as a 34-year-old Park Rapids woman. Her name has yet to be released. The driver of the tractor, a 36-year-old Bemidji man, was unharmed. It’s unknown if alcohol played a role in the crash.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings MN Weather: Northern Lights Could Be Visible Overhead For Most Of State Saturday Night Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji Police Ask For Public’s Help Locating Neveah Kingbird, Kaylynn Jackson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bemidji police are asking for the public’s help in locating two teens who have been reported as runaways. According to police, 15-year-old Neveah Leigh Kingbird was last seen on Oct. 22 near the 900 block of Carter Circle. She’s described as 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and black converse slide shoes. Police say 17-year-old Kaylynn Lea Jackson was last seen Oct. 27 near the 1700 block of 15th Street Northwest in the late evening. She’s described as 5-foot-8, 110 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair....
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 Puppies Left At Chaska Golf Course; Police Seeking Information

UPDATE (5 p.m.) The animal rescue shelter Secondhand Hounds says it now has the puppies. The group says that one of the pups suffered a broken leg and another had a “hard infection” on its face. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro are asking the public’s help in figuring out why four puppies were left at a golf course. The Chaska Police Department said Wednesday that four puppies were left at the Chaska Town Course shortly before 9 a.m. The person who dropped off the dogs was possibly driving a red-colored Nissan pickup truck with a chrome package and a cooler in the back. Anyone with information on the puppies is asked to call police at 952-361-1231.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings MN Weather: Northern Lights Could Be Visible Overhead For Most Of State Saturday Night Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Charged In Double Fatal Burnsville Crash Caused By ‘Excessively High Speeds’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been charged in a high-speed crash that killed two young adults in early April. According to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, Camille Dennis-Bond, 19 of Burnsville, faces two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation in connection to the April 4 incident. Camille Dennis-Bond (credit: Dakota County) An 18-year-old man faces the same charges, but was 17 years old at the time, so he will be prosecuted as a juvenile unless the court certifies him as an adult. A delinquency petition and a petition for...
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Scary To Drive Here’: Minneapolis School Bus Drivers Concerned For Safety After Gun-Related Incidents

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Public School bus drivers are worried about safety, for themselves and the children they transport. They’re concerned overcrowded buses could spread COVID-19. More urgently, they say some buses and drivers have been recently targeted with gunfire. Bus drivers are responsible for getting our most precious cargo, our children, to and from school, but those who drive for Minneapolis Public Schools say their safety concerns are being dismissed. “It’s scary to drive here,” said Marjie Weinberger. Just two weeks ago a driver and students were put in harm’s way, at a bus stop near 36th and 6th Avenue North. “As I approached...
CBS Minnesota

Reward Offered For Information On Suspected Arson In Central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota say a reward is being offered for information in a suspected arson. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says that investigators believe a fire on Oct. 14 in rural Winsted was intentionally set as an incendiary device was found at the scene, located along Grass Lake Road. Winsted is about 40 minutes west of Minneapolis. While local officials and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire, they are asking the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to call the arson hotline at 1-800-723-2020 or the sheriff’s office at 320-864-3134.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings MN Weather: Northern Lights Could Be Visible Overhead For Most Of State Saturday Night Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Chauvin Trial Jurors: All Three Verdicts Were ‘Based On The Evidence And The Facts, 100%’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jurors who convicted Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd sat down to share their experience in the courtroom with CNN’s Don Lemon, just days before their names will officially be made public due to a court order. Judge Peter Cahill’s order will make the names of all 15 jurors public on Nov. 1, along with the written questionnaires from all the 109 potential jurors. The seven jurors who spoke to Lemon said they wanted to do a single interview together, before their identities were released. Lemon’s interview with the five jurors and two alternates will air Thursday night, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Key Events In Wisconsin Surrounding Rittenhouse Shootings

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A timeline of key events before and after Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people during a night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year: Aug. 23, 2020 — An officer responding to a reported domestic disturbance shoots Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back as Blake was leaning into his vehicle. Bystander video captures the shooting, which left Blake partly paralyzed. Neighbors march to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, where they face officers in riot gear. Aug. 24 — Police fire tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at the courthouse....
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Crews Extinguish Fire At Minneapolis Home Twice In Two Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews in Minneapolis spent part of Friday afternoon putting out a structure fire at an abandoned home that had also ignited on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 3500 block of Emerson Avenue North shortly after 12:45 p.m. Smoke was coming from the building, and crews laid lines to a fire in the basement. They then removed boards from the windows and extinguished a fire at the bottom of the basement stairs. On Thursday morning, crews had responded to the same house to put out a heavy fire. Officials say that at this point, it is unclear if Friday’s fire was a rekindle from Thursday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings MN Weather: Northern Lights Could Be Visible Overhead For Most Of State Saturday Night Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
