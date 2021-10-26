CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 18th time in 26 days

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I15M5_0ccZbAn900

The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 37 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 18th time in the past 26 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals to 36,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll is at 1,474. Tribal health officials had reported 24 new cases and two deaths on ?Sunday. Based on cases from Oct. 8-21, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory notice for 48 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

The tribe's reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
knau.org

Navajo Nation reports uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in 31 communities

They include Cameron, Chinle, Ganado, Tuba City and Kayenta. The Navajo Department of Health issued a health advisory Monday urging residents, especially older and vulnerable people, to wear masks, avoid gatherings and take other precautions. It was based on infections during the first two weeks of October. The tribe Monday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDTN

COVID-19 deaths for Ohioans under 50 at all time high

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio saw its highest levels ever of covid-19 deaths among those under the age of 50 in September. “The number one age group getting infected with COVID right now is in the age range between 30-39 years old followed closely by those between 40-49 years old,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein with […]
OHIO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in West Virginia

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 712,874 Americans have died — and as the delta variant spreads, that number continues to grow. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 218 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In West Virginia, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
klax-tv.com

LSUA Hosting National Guard Covid-19 Vaccination Days

ALEXANDRIA – Louisiana State University at Alexandria will host a Louisiana National Guard Covid-19 vaccination drive on Tuesday, 19 October and Wednesday, 20 October. The Guard will provide both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines TO THE PUBLIC from 9 am to 3 pm in Mulder Hall on LSUA’s campus. You do not have to be affiliated with LSUA to receive a free Covid-19 vaccine.
LOUISIANA STATE
Journal-News

Ohio records 21-day high of 363 COVID-19 deaths

Ohio reported 363 COVID-19 deaths Friday, the most recorded in state in the last three weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The previous 21-day high was 339 deaths reported last Friday. Ohio updates death data twice a week and numbers can fluctuate due to other states irregularly reporting...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

West Virginia: First to worst in COVID-19 vaccine efforts

When COVID-19 vaccines first became available, Ric Griffith’s family-owned drugstore was among 250 mom-and-pop pharmacies that helped West Virginia get off to the fastest start of any state in vaccinating its residents. Republican Gov. Jim Justice went on national news shows to declare West Virginia — a place that regularly ranks near the bottom in many health indicators — “the diamond in the rough.”Nine months later, those days are a distant memory. Demand for the vaccine has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Navajo Nation
Daily Mail

Florida's surgeon general tells Tucker Carlson the evidence for mask mandates in schools is 'very weak' as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis's ongoing refusal of stricter regulations

Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
MILITARY
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Rodricks: Seeing a bad trend, a rural Maryland health officer urges the stubborn to get vaccinated | COMMENTARY

The top health officer in a rural Maryland county had the audacity to say in public that it’s “foolish to not receive the vaccine” for the virus that has now killed more than 740,000 people in the United States. Imagine that. Imagine a county official saying such a thing while a vocal (or quietly stubborn) minority of anti-vaxxers continues to resist public health advisories that most of us ...
MARYLAND STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy