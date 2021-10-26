CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

Pettis County residents voice concerns over delayed tornado sirens

By Erika McGuire
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7Y3e_0ccZaxdb00

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The city of Sedalia was hit with two tornadoes Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are still picking up the damage left behind and are voicing concerns over the delay in the tornado sirens.

Some say they didn't hear sirens until minutes after a warning was issued.

Christine Cook, a Sedalia resident, says she remembers a similar situation 10 years ago when she lost her business due to tornadoes and says the county failed residents once again.

Cook says, "Somebody failed us, either the local Pettis County emergency or our sheriff's department whoever puts them out."

Trisha Rooda, director of the Pettis County Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement, "The sirens are outdoor warning systems put in place to alert those who are outside to seek shelter now. For those inside, they should rely on three different forms of communication/receive alerts and warnings."

Those three forms of communication to receive alerts are Nixle, All Hazards NOAA weather radio and cellphones, radio broadcasts and TV announcements. Anyone can also download the ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather app for notifications and alerts.

The Pettis County Sheriff Department is looking into the siren delays to determine what went wrong and what could have been done differently.

The post Pettis County residents voice concerns over delayed tornado sirens appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Overpass demolition to temporarily close lanes on Interstate 70 near Columbia next weekend

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking drivers to avoid part of Interstate 70 west of Columbia next weekend. Crews plan to start the demolition of the Sorrels Overpass Drive bridge over the interstate next Friday night. MoDOT sped up the demolition project after a truck crashed into the bridge on The post Overpass demolition to temporarily close lanes on Interstate 70 near Columbia next weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather service: Two tornadoes hit Sedalia area Sunday

Both of the tornadoes were EF-0, the weakest on the tornado scale, with max winds of about 80 mph, the weather service said in a tweet. No injuries were reported with either tornado. One happened south-southeast of Sedalia and the other was east of the city on Highway 50. The post Weather service: Two tornadoes hit Sedalia area Sunday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Emergency crews close part of Highway 40 near Midway due to crash

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews have reopened Highway 40 after closing part of it Tuesday afternoon due to a crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers have closed the highway at North Rollingwood Boulevard after the two-vehicle crash. Troopers said a 3-year-old child was taken to the hospital but their condition is The post Emergency crews close part of Highway 40 near Midway due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Government
Pettis County, MO
Government
County
Pettis County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#The Tornado#Siren#Extreme Weather#Stormtrack Weather#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two vehicles totaled after crash in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were treated for serious injuries after a car crash in Cooper County on Sunday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 179 at Cedar Lane at 5:02 p.m. Troopers said a 2017 Toyota Highlander and a 2003 Ford Taurus were both totaled after the The post Two vehicles totaled after crash in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy