Pettis County residents voice concerns over delayed tornado sirens

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The city of Sedalia was hit with two tornadoes Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are still picking up the damage left behind and are voicing concerns over the delay in the tornado sirens.

Some say they didn't hear sirens until minutes after a warning was issued.

Christine Cook, a Sedalia resident, says she remembers a similar situation 10 years ago when she lost her business due to tornadoes and says the county failed residents once again.

Cook says, "Somebody failed us, either the local Pettis County emergency or our sheriff's department whoever puts them out."

Trisha Rooda, director of the Pettis County Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement, "The sirens are outdoor warning systems put in place to alert those who are outside to seek shelter now. For those inside, they should rely on three different forms of communication/receive alerts and warnings."

Those three forms of communication to receive alerts are Nixle, All Hazards NOAA weather radio and cellphones, radio broadcasts and TV announcements. Anyone can also download the ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather app for notifications and alerts.

The Pettis County Sheriff Department is looking into the siren delays to determine what went wrong and what could have been done differently.

