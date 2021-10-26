Interworking problem between 7-mode api and Cdot volume

I have a NetApp Storage in Cluster with Ontap 8.3. I'm having permissioning issues on some folders of a mixed volume. When accessed via NFS on a Linux, the system denies permission to access multiple directories. When accessed via CIFS by Windows, the system denies permission to access these same...
The space usage shown as the result of "volume show" already discounted the space saving by aggregates inline dedup?. https://kb.netapp.com/Advice_and_Troubleshooting/Data_Storage_Software/ONTAP_OS/How_to_see_space_savings_from_deduplication%2C_compression%2C_and_comp... Savings from cross-volume deduplication are reported at the aggregate level. 4 REPLIES. yes and no. If it is a thin volume yes (space guarantee none). If thick/encrypted, then no. "Only...
I have a question regarding moving a flex clone off of an aggregate. When I move a flex clone to another aggregate, does it just copy a new clone to the 2nd aggregate and leave the clone on the first aggregate? Or is the flex clone moved over entirely to the 2nd aggregate and the disk space is freed up on the first aggregate? I need to know for storage space purposes. Thanks.
We plan to use Rubrik to back up CIFS share. it is big amount of data. Can anyone share your experience?. we are on ONTAP 9.8P5. Currently we have following concerns. 1. Since Rubrik backs up shares from appliance mount points, it will skip all open files and changed files after scanned. this is a big amount of files. is that possible to take a snapshot on NetApp, then back shares from snapshot? How can we make automation on this if possible?
Hi - I am interested in gathering the snapmirror_audit logs and pushing them to the ELK stack to run analysis and visualizations for a management dashboard. My problem is figuring out how to extract the logs from our cDOT 9.8 clusters. Has anyone any experience of how to do this?
There's an article over in KB: https://kb.netapp.com/Advice_and_Troubleshooting/Miscellaneous/What_open_source_or_free_web_servers_are_available_to_assist_with_system_administration. What I've found useful, especially in air-gapped environments, is to use Python to run a quick-and-dirty web server, from a RHEL6 or RHEL7 host. Python 2.x: python -m SimpleHTTPServer. Python 3.x: python -m http.server. To test:. curl http://localhost:8000/. This way, you get your...
I will be following the procedure below to power down my 2 HA paired controllers, NO cluster. I will actually probably run "halt -s". The ONE question I simply have is, "Do I run the "halt" command on both controllers, or will running it on 1 suffice to shut down both controllers?"
When i review Result and select Visualization then select for "Cable Visualization" I got a prompt Cabling diagram cannot be generated. Error in parsed json file. How may i fix this issue. 4 REPLIES. also, did you check each and every requirement?. That would be funny if not tragic. Take...
I have a CIFS server already setup with a Windows AD administrator account. However, due to security reasons, I have to create a different account. Do I have to use 'cifs setup' to create the CIFS server again using the new account or it can be added as a new account and the old one deleted?
Need your advise on how to disable the automatic adding of SVM and become SVM_mc then later to become part of metrocluster. I have local aggregate created and I just wanted this as my local SVM only. Kindly advise please. Solved! See The Solution. 1 ACCEPTED SOLUTION. MetroCluster automatically mirrors...
I have an old 7 mode system that just has a power outage. Since coming up we get the following messages over and over again:. Oct 29 08:08:59 [localhost:disk.encryptAccessErr:error]: Unable to restore data access on encrypting disk 0b.00.6; status security protocol reply fail (0xc). Oct 29 08:08:59 [localhost:disk.encryptAccessErr:error]: Unable to...
We are on Ontap 9.8P5, having flexclone volumes created from snapmirror target site. Now we have a need to increate the size of flexclone volumes. what we should do, increase the flexclone volume or increase parent volume instead? looks we can increase the flexclone volume alone, since it is a snapshot of parent volume, where is the space assign from?
