Protests continue against USC Sigma Nu chapter following drugging, sexual assault allegations

USC junior student Paige Hewlett makes a sign to attach to the Sigma Nu fraternity house near the USC campus on Oct 22. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Students at the University of Southern California protested what they say are systemic issues in Greek life and accused campus officials of failing to act and make conditions safer for students, according to a live broadcast by KABC-Channel 7 on Monday evening.

The protest comes days after allegations broke about druggings and sexual assaults at the Sigma Nu fraternity house. The fraternity chapter was placed on interim suspension and Sigma Nu's national officials said they would cooperate fully with the investigation.

Outrage over the accusations continued to grow with students calling for everything from reforming the Greek system to abolishing it, students told KABC on Monday.

Protesters echoed many of the frustrations expressed during a rally on Friday where several students told The Times they felt like USC still hadn't done enough to fight back against sexual violence on campus and hold abusers responsible.

Friday also saw Los Angeles police confirm that Sigma Nu President Ryan Schiffilea was a suspect in a sexual assault case.

On Monday, a reporter from KABC estimated there were about 1,000 students at the protest, which eventually broke up into smaller groups as participants started discussing solutions for campus safety and what to do about the Greek system.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .