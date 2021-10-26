CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago
CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has more receiving yards (754) in his first seven games than any other player in NFL history.

He became the 11th rookie to top the 200-yard receiving mark in Sunday's win over the Ravens when he finished with eight receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown.

Chase received some high praise from NFL legend Randy Moss on Monday night.

"I'm in awe. I'm in awe," Moss said. "The reason why I'm in awe is because you look at what he did in the preseason, you have your quarterback coming off of a major knee surgery. We know what they did in the past in college and you sit up here and tell me as soon as Week 1 starts off in the National Football League season, y'all pick up where you left off? Of course I'm in awe."

Moss interviewed Chase before Sunday's game. He knows how hard it is to dominate in the NFL at such a young age.

Right now Chase is unguardable and he has one of the best wide-outs in NFL history "in awe" of his performance.

