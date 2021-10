As we know, the Redmi Note 11 series is set to launch in China in a couple of days, and it includes three phones under it – Note 11, Note 11 Pro & Note 11 Pro Plus. As we got to know in a previous leak, the Note 11 Pro packs a Dimensity 920 5G SOC, but until today, there was no official confirmation on the same. Well, Redmi has now officially announced that the Redmi Note 11 Pro has the Dimensity 920 SOC from MediaTek.

