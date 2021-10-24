CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Latest activity

Nintendo Enthusiast
 9 days ago

John Friscia posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. Charles Martinet is one of the most beloved people in the entire Nintendo fandom, because he is both an utterly kind individual and also... J. John Friscia posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin,...

forum.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo Enthusiast

PSA: Three more places Metroid Dread sometimes crashes

Metroid Dread is a smash hit for Nintendo, but as with most new games, some bugs have been discovered after launch. Most are minor and will likely go untouched, but a few negatively impact the gameplay experience. Nintendo has already patched out one particularly glaring issue that caused the game to crash quite near the end, robbing players of the final cutscene. We may need another patch soon, as there are at least three other places where Metroid Dread seems to crash with regularity.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

“Discover the Hunter” in the new Metroid Dread trailer

Is making waves on Nintendo Switch, pulling down positive reviews and strong sales numbers. Nintendo is looking to keep that hype going with the newest Metroid Dread trailer, titled “Discover the Hunter.” It recaps some of the terrifying foes Samus has overcome in the past before highlighting just how dangerous the EMMI robots are in hew latest adventure. You can check it out by clicking below!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Not enough recognition: Nintendo publishes some of the best stories in gaming

Nintendo is making some of the best video game stories around. That’s right — I said it. And it’s a damn shame the company is often overlooked in this category. Not many people go to Nintendo platforms for a deep, thought-provoking narrative experience. But they do exist on Nintendo hardware, and Nintendo itself is behind them. While a lot of Nintendo’s core franchises like Mario, Animal Crossing, and Pokémon aren’t pushing the envelope in terms of storytelling in any way, other, more niche series like Xenoblade Chronicles and Fire Emblem are.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania review for Nintendo Switch

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania marks the long-awaited return to form for the wayward marble-rolling franchise on Nintendo Switch. Even if a few missteps and confusing feature omissions keep the game from besting the originals, the sheer convenience and incredible amount of content make Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania the definitive entry point for the series.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Nintendo Enthusiast

Mario Party Superstars review roundup – Metascore ties series best

Mario Party Superstars is out today in all of its palm-busting glory, and early reviews on the game have trickled in. So far, the results are actually pretty positive; at the time of writing, the game currently holds a Metascore of 79 after 46 reviews. If that score holds, then Mario Party Superstars ties the original Mario Party for the best critical reception in series history. Not too shabby, though I am surprised that not a single Mario Party game has ever secured a Metascore above 80. To see how individual outlets are weighing in on Mario Party Superstars, check out a few highlighted reviews below.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

World War Z port-artist Saber Interactive talks porting the game to Switch

In an interview with Nintendo Everything, a lead designer on Saber Interactive’s Switch port team for intense zombie shooter World War Z discussed some of the challenges in getting the game on Switch. In the interview, lead designer Dmitry Grigorenko discussed topics such as sacrifices made in getting the game on Switch, how World War Z was selected for a Switch port in the first place, whether or not there is a need for a Switch Pro, and more. A few key excerpts are embedded below, and you can read the full interview over on Nintendo Everything.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo celebrates Halloween early with Splatoon 3 artwork

Splatoon 3 is still a long way away, but Halloween is just about here, and Nintendo wants to celebrate the occasion by mixing the two together in some snazzy new artwork. Yesterday afternoon, Nintendo took to Twitter to share a new promotional image for Splatoon 3. You can check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

NeuroNet: Mendax Proxy is a Switch cyberpunk city management sim

The development studio Dream Harvest is bringing story-based city management simulator NeuroNet: Mendax Proxy to Nintendo Switch, as well as PC and mobile platforms, early next year. There’s a lot of neon and synth and all other things cyberpunk, but from a relatively unique perspective: You are the AI that runs the city of Catena. From the most corrupt corporate fat cat to the homeless and destitute and everyone in-between, your task is to ensure the city keeps running, even as new threats to peace and order arrive. Take a look at the NeuroNet: Mendax Proxy reveal trailer:
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Martinet
Nintendo Enthusiast

EA discounts five Switch games in Halloween eShop sale

EA has discounted five games on the Nintendo Switch eShop for a Halloween sale, which is certainly not a ton, but there are a few good deals here if you are interested in expanding your collection. The full sale list follows below. Burnout Paradise Remastered: $14.99, usually $29.99. Lost in...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Roguelike RPG Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic set for Switch

Per publisher Headup Games and developer The Bitfather, Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic is set to release on Switch next week on Friday, November 5. The game is a roguelike RPG that aims to deliver an old-school experience loaded with content, including over thirty different hero classes, four unlockable campaigns (each with a unique final dungeon and boss), and loads of procedurally generated weapons such as spears, spells, and axes. You can see the game in action with the trailer below, and then you can read on for a bit more detail on the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo opens detailed websites on Zelda, Zelda II, and Link’s Awakening

Ahead of the release of the upcoming The Legend of Zelda-themed Game & Watch handheld, which is set to drop in November, Nintendo just opened up some highly detailed websites for three classic The Legend of Zelda games: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II, and Link’s Awakening. The websites feature in-depth info on the aforementioned games, each of which will be playable on the upcoming Zelda Game & Watch. On each site, you’ll find plot details, character descriptions, the history of each game, and more. Most of that info is in Japanese, but regardless of whether you can read Japanese, you can still access loads of interesting art assets on each site. You can access the websites at the following links: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II, Link’s Awakening.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Zelda II ROM hack completely revamps game, cuts out “frustrating design choices”

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link is loaded with unpopular gameplay decisions and perplexing design direction, but maybe that does not have to be the case any longer, thanks to a ROM hack that was just released by indie developer Ok Impala! The hack, titled Zelda II – Amida’s Curse, aims to rebuild and revamp the original Zelda II to create an entirely new experience that ditches the tedium, emphasizes exploration, and throws in some new towns and dungeons to check out, along with some improved visuals and a brand new soundtrack from Bentglasstube. You can check out a release trailer for the Zelda II ROM hack below, and read on for a brief overview of the game’s components.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Front Page#Samus Returns#Super Metroid#Kingdom Hearts#Super Smash Bros#Petoons Studio#Wii U#Ziggurat Interactive#The Nintendo Switch Eshop#Arcanine
Nintendo Enthusiast

Microids unveils Grendizer game for Switch

Developer Endroad and publisher Microids revealed yesterday that they are working on a game based on Grendizer, a Japanese robot manga and anime. The game is slated for a 2023 launch on Switch and other platforms. Very little is known about the game at this time, but we did receive a short teaser trailer and a bit of discussion about the game’s early development and goals.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Melty Blood: Type Lumina DLC adds 4 new playable characters starting this winter

Type-Moon’s fighter, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, was released last month, but its roster will continue to expand with DLC characters. DelightWorks announced today that the 2D fighter will get new content with DLC, starting this winter through spring 2022. The Melty Blood: Type Lumina DLC will come in four waves....
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light & Temple of Osiris to head to Switch

As part of multifaceted 25th anniversary festivities for the Tomb Raider franchise, Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics, and Feral Interactive have announced a collaboration to bring Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris to Nintendo Switch in 2022, which will mark the first appearance of the franchise on Switch. These are not traditional action adventure console entries but rather a pair of genuinely well-received mobile games that distilled the experience down into something new and fun.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Nintendo Enthusiast

Maglam Lord, a dating sim and action RPG, gets 2022 Switch release date

Maglam Lord, an upcoming dating sim and action RPG from PQube, has received a western release date of February 4, 2022. The game was initially released in Japan on March 18, 2021. Placing players in the role of a vulnerable Demon Lord, your quest involves restoring your powers, finding a soulmate, and claiming glory. You can get a feel for how Maglam Lord looks in action in the trailer below, and then read on for more info on the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Metroidvania Project Colonies: MARS 2120 gets 2022 release window, trailer

QUByte Interactive was pretty busy yesterday, hosting an event and providing updates on all sorts of games, including Project Colonies: MARS 2120, which got a Summer 2022 release window and a new trailer. A Metroidvania 2.5D side-scroller, the game follows Space Marine Lt. Anna Right on a mission to a distress signal on a human colony on Mars. You can see Project Colonies: MARS 2120 in action with the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

GoldenEye 007 gets unbanned in Germany following Nintendo’s request

It’s time to rampantly speculate over the odds of Goldeneye 007 making it onto Nintendo Switch Online in the near future. That’s because the game was just recently removed from the German BPjM list of “Media Harmful to Young Persons” following a review request from Nintendo. The game’s presence on the list had originally heavily restricted its sales and availability in Germany.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy