Latest activity

Ahead of the release of the upcoming The Legend of Zelda-themed Game & Watch handheld, which is set to drop in November, Nintendo just opened up some highly detailed websites for three classic The Legend of Zelda games: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II, and Link’s Awakening. The websites feature in-depth info on the aforementioned games, each of which will be playable on the upcoming Zelda Game & Watch. On each site, you’ll find plot details, character descriptions, the history of each game, and more. Most of that info is in Japanese, but regardless of whether you can read Japanese, you can still access loads of interesting art assets on each site. You can access the websites at the following links: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II, Link’s Awakening.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO