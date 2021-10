(Photo courtesy of NoelleLambert.com) Paralympian Noelle Lambert in the 100-meter sprint. Noelle Lambert played women’s lacrosse at UMass Lowell and graduated in 2019. Her freshman year, she was the leading point scorer on her team. After losing her leg in a moped accident in 2016, not only did Noelle return to play lacrosse, but she went on to join the U.S. Paralympic Track and Field team.

LOWELL, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO