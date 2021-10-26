CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona collects over $1,500 in fantasy sports tax in August

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Arizona collected just under $1,600 in tax revenue during the first four days of fantasy sports contests after they became...

