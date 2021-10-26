CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China Evergrande’s EV unit shares surge on business shift, Evergrande sinks

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares in China Evergrande Group’s electric vehicle (EV) unit rose as much as 5.8% early on Tuesday, extending gains...

Australian regulator provides guidance for crypto-asset products

(Reuters) – Australia’s corporate watchdog said on Friday that holders of underlying crypto-asset investment products would need a licence, as part of a new set of guidances it hopes would improve transparency and protect investors. Many of Australia’s top financial institutions have not engaged with the high-risk cryptocurrency sector despite...
Geely’s Volvo Cars jump 13% as begin ‘exciting journey’

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Automaker Volvo Cars’ shares rose 13% above their offering price in its trading debut in Stockholm on Friday, after completion of Europe’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year. The Gothenburg-based company cut the size of its listing and priced it at the bottom of...
Bank of China’s Q3 net profit climbs 13.2%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Bank of China Ltd (BoC), the country’s fourth-biggest lender by assets, on Friday reported a 13.2% increase in third-quarter net profit. Net profit for the July-September period was 50.71 billion yuan ($7.93 billion), up from 44.79 billion a year earlier. The bank said its net interest margin...
China cyberspace regulator issues draft measures on data exports

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Friday issued draft rules saying that companies that collect more than 1 million users data, and need to provide data to overseas institutions, should report for a security review by the regulator. (Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing...
UK serves initial enforcement order on CD&R, Morrisons over $10 billion deal

(Reuters) – Britain’s competition regulator on Friday served an initial enforcement order on private equity firm CD&R and Morrisons over the former’s 7 billion pound ($9.64 billion) purchase of the supermarket group. ($1 = 0.7262 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
China’s Kuaishou says co-founder Su Hua to step down as chief executive

BEIJING (Reuters) – Short-video apps owner Kuaishou said on Friday that its co-founder Su Hua was stepping down as chief executive with immediate effect and would be succeeded by the company’s other founder Cheng Yixiao. Su’s role as the chairman of the board will remain the same, Kuaishou said in...
Starbucks profits up despite China hit due to Covid-19

Starbucks reported a jump in quarterly earnings Thursday following higher sales in the United States and some overseas markets, but China sales were hit by the latest Covid-19 wave. But the company's operations in China took a hit during the quarter ending October 3 as Starbucks there faced local restrictions on movement and required health protocols due to Covid-19.
Eyewear group EssilorLuxottica raises guidance as sales strengthen

(Reuters) – Luxury eyewear group EssilorLuxottica raised its full-year guidance on Friday as sales continued to rise above pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter, helped by strong growth in North America and Latin America. The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses now expects revenue growth in a mid to high...
Evergrande investors in China are worried but holding on

Retiree Mr. Zhou, who would not give his first name for fear it could lead to government harassment, invests the bulk of his money in real estate. In 2016, he bought two condos from the developer Evergrande, which according to Zhou have already doubled in price. This summer, the same...
China Evergrande shares fall on persistent pressure from debt travails

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of cash-strapped China Evergrande Group and its electric vehicle unit fell early on Wednesday, as the country’s state planner called on companies in “key sectors” to “optimise” offshore debt structures. Evergrande and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd both fell less than 1% by 0155...
Is Evergrande China’s Lehman Moment?

There’s a lot of muttering in the distressed investing space these days bemoaning that there’s nothing to do right now. But could this be the calm before the storm? Our economy has just absorbed the largest fiscal and monetary stimulus in history in response to the COVID pandemic. As that winds down and QE tapers off, the big question is, “What comes next?” There’s uncertainty over exactly how future distress will play out, but if the past is prologue, it will present itself soon enough. Major structural change, combined with high levels of leverage, is usually a precursor to distress. Heading into the next distress cycle, we already have excessive debt. Perhaps the structural change that pushes us into a new default cycle will simply be the roll back of all that prior stimulus.
Small: Could China’s Evergrande crisis affect our market?

Could China’s Evergrande crisis affect our market?. The second largest real estate development company in China, a firm known as Evergrande, is facing what seems like certain doom. After years of reaping the benefits of a very bullish Chinese real estate market, Evergrande has reportedly run out of money and...
China’s Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 projects

BEIJING (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in Shenzhen, Dongguan and other cities – a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week. Evergrande, which has some $300 billion in liabilities,...
Factbox-China Evergrande's upcoming bond coupon payments

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group on Friday confounded market expectations that it would formally default this weekend, supplying funds to pay interest on a U.S. dollar bond before the expiration of a 30-day grace period on Oct. 23. Evergrande missed coupon payments totalling nearly $280 million on its dollar...
