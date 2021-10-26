CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Residents say closing Kmart in Soundview as the holidays approach is a major loss

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iTf7_0ccZY3jG00

Supply chain issues across the country are already putting stress on shoppers for the upcoming holiday season, but now neighbors say the loss of Kmart at Bruckner Commons has left them without a viable place to shop.

Kmart at Bruckner Commons is part of a strip at the Soundview Shopping Center that's now dark. It closed its doors after the leasing company says the lease was terminated.

With Halloween just around the corner and Christmas just two months away, shoppers tell News 12 they'll miss having Kmart this holiday season.

News 12 reached out to Transform HoldCo, the parent company of Kmart for a statement, but has not heard back yet.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Walmart Just Made This Major Change to Its Holiday Services

Grocery shopping during the holidays can be hectic, and while ordering online may spare you from the headache of shuffling from one overcrowded and understocked store to the next, it can come with its own issues. Scheduling a delivery can be difficult if you're away at work during the day, making online ordering impossible. Good news for shoppers who can't wait around at home all day—Walmart is extending its holiday delivery hours and adding more delivery windows.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kmart#Holiday Season#Soundview#Bruckner Commons
KAKE TV

List of stores closed on Thanksgiving

Last year, Thanksgiving and Black Friday looked a little different, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While holiday shopping has increasingly shifted to online in recent years, the pandemic led to an e-commerce boom. But this year, many retailers will also focus on in-person shoppers, as in seasons past. This holiday...
FESTIVAL
dakotanewsnow.com

Prices on goods continue to rise as holiday season approaches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other holiday gatherings are right around the corner. With ongoing supply chain issues, will grocery stores have what you need to fill everyone’s bellies? And at what cost?. “When consumers are seeing higher prices, for say ground beef, they’re seeing...
SHOPPING
Bakersfield Channel

Last Kmart store in California to close

GRASS VALLEY, calif. (KERO) — The last Kmart location in the state of California is set to close its doors at the end of this year. The Grass Valley store will be replaced by a Target and renovations are expected to take at least a year to convert the location.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Halloween
Northern Virginia Daily

Shop local: Major benefits to early holiday shopping

Some people begin their holiday countdowns the day after the festivities have come and gone. With 365 days until the next celebration, it may seem like one has all the time in the world to complete holiday tasks. But before long, holiday crunch time arrives and some people find themselves rushing around to buy gifts and other essentials.
SHOPPING
CNN

Christmas is going to be great for stores, if their names are Walmart or Target

New York (CNN Business) — It'll be a very merry Christmas for America's biggest retailers. Retail sales in November and December are expected grow between 8.5% and 10.5% this year compared with the 2020 holiday season, to a record of up to $859 billion, the National Retail Federation, a trade group for retailers, said Wednesday. The figure excludes car dealers, gas stations and restaurants.
News Radio 710 KEEL

How Much Will Louisiana Residents Spend Shopping for Holidays?

How much do you plan to spend this holiday season? Louisiana residents will likely spend about the same as others across the country. The National Retail Federation says consumers will spend about $1,000 on gifts and other holiday goods for the 2021 season. This spending which is expected to be about $997.73 per shopper is close to what we spent in 2020, but it’s about $50 less than what each American spent in 2019.
LOUISIANA STATE
thepaypers.com

Afterpay launches IN STORE at Kmart

Australia-based Buy Now, Pay Later service provider Afterpay has launched its services in the Australian Kmart stores, enabling customers to pay in instalments. The buy now, pay later service will roll out in shops at the end of October 2021, three years after it was first offered for online purchases in September 2018. Afterpay allows customers to purchase an item and split the bill into four fortnightly instalments that are interest-free, provided they’re paid on time.
RETAIL
KCRA.com

California's last remaining Kmart in Grass Valley is set to close. What's moving in?

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — California's last remaining Kmart, located in Grass Valley, is set to close its doors later this year. The Grass Valley Kmart is set to operate until the end of the year. Target will move in after and begin renovations, according to Stephen Mensinger with Mesa Management, which runs the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center where the store is located.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketWatch

Walmart and Gap partner for furniture collection

Walmart Inc. and Gap Inc. announced Thursday that they have expanded their home partnership with the launch of a furniture collection. Gap Home Furniture will be available online and contain 150 items including couches, ottomans and rugs. Items will be priced from $49.88 to $629. Walmart and Gap first launched a home collection in June comprised of bedding and bath items and more. Walmart is bringing home fall styles to select stores for the first time this month. Walmart stock is up 3.1% for the year to date. Gap shares have gained 10.7%. And the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average has rallied 16.5% for the period.
RETAIL
News 12

News 12

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy