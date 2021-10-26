Residents say closing Kmart in Soundview as the holidays approach is a major loss

Supply chain issues across the country are already putting stress on shoppers for the upcoming holiday season, but now neighbors say the loss of Kmart at Bruckner Commons has left them without a viable place to shop.



Kmart at Bruckner Commons is part of a strip at the Soundview Shopping Center that's now dark. It closed its doors after the leasing company says the lease was terminated.



With Halloween just around the corner and Christmas just two months away, shoppers tell News 12 they'll miss having Kmart this holiday season.



News 12 reached out to Transform HoldCo, the parent company of Kmart for a statement, but has not heard back yet.