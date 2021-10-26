Sheriff’s Deputies Find No Armed Subject After 911 Call And Search Of San Jacinto Walmart

SAN JACINTO (CBSLA) – Reports of an armed man inside a Walmart in San Jacinto Monday prompted Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies to evacuate the building and conduct a search, though no one was found and no injuries were reported.

The possible “active shooter” call was received about 5:45 p.m. at the store in the 1800 block of South San Jacinto Avenue, according to reports from the scene.

It was unclear what led to the 911 call, and sheriff’s officials only said a search of the store was being conducted.

“Area has been thoroughly searched. No armed subject located. Areas has been deemed safe for the public,” the sheriff’s department tweeted at 7:36 p.m.

No further details were released.

