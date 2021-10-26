CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jacinto, CA

Sheriff’s Deputies Find No Armed Subject After 911 Call And Search Of San Jacinto Walmart

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWcCB_0ccZY1xo00

SAN JACINTO (CBSLA) – Reports of an armed man inside a Walmart in San Jacinto Monday prompted Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies to evacuate the building and conduct a search, though no one was found and no injuries were reported.

The possible “active shooter” call was received about 5:45 p.m. at the store in the 1800 block of South San Jacinto Avenue, according to reports from the scene.

It was unclear what led to the 911 call, and sheriff’s officials only said a search of the store was being conducted.

“Area has been thoroughly searched. No armed subject located. Areas has been deemed safe for the public,” the sheriff’s department tweeted at 7:36 p.m.

No further details were released.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Sheriff’s Deputies Seeking Gunman Involved In South LA Shooting Death

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death in Los Angeles Saturday in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the victim as 34-year-old Glenn Burton of LA. Deputies responded at 12:38 a.m. to a shots fired call in the 1300 block of 97th Street near Normandie Avenue and found Burton lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Burton was pronounced dead at the scene, Meza said. Authorities had no suspect information, and said it was unknown whether the shooting was gang-related. Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police: Armed Suspect Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — An investigation is underway in Long Beach surrounding an officer-involved shooting on Sunday. The incident unfolded at 20th Street and Harbor Avenue where officers responded to an initial call of shots fired in the area. The incident unfolded just after midnight. Police say when they arrived, they located a man who they believed to be holding a weapon. The suspect suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital. A gun was recovered at the scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Probe Underway After Woman Is Shot, Killed In Claremont

CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — A woman was fatally shot in Claremont and now authorities are searching for clues or information that could lead to an arrest. Homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department say they responded to the 800 block of South Indian Hill following a report of a shooting. There, a shooting had unfolded just after 1:40 a.m. Sunday. When authorities arrived on scene, they located a female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
CLAREMONT, CA
CBS LA

Police Investigating Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old In North Hills Friday Evening

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities today continued to investigate the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in the North Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 8900 block of Orion Avenue, said Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim, Ryan Castellanos, was pronounced dead at the scene, Lopez said. No suspect information was available, he said, beyond the fact that a compact sedan was last seen fleeing the area. Homicide detectives from the LAPD’s Valley Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 818-374-9550 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
San Jacinto, CA
San Jacinto, CA
Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Fullerton Police Searching For Missing 89-Year-Old Woman

FULLERTON (CBSLA) – Police on Saturday circulated a photo of an 89-year-old woman suffering from dementia who went missing in Fullerton. Betty Sullivan was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday near the 300 block of North Pomona Avenue, the Fullerton Police Department reported. (credit: Fullerton PD) Sullivan was last seen driving a blue 2021 Mazda 3 with California license plate BE96Z17. She was described a 5-feet tall white woman with blond hair, brown eyes weighing 120 pounds. Fullerton police urged anyone with information regarding Sullivan’s whereabouts to call them at 714-738-6800.
FULLERTON, CA
CBS LA

6 Injured When Driver Plows Through Crowd At Halloween Party In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities say at least six people were struck by a hit-and-run driver who drove through a crowd of party-goers in Long Beach. The incident unfolded around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Werner Street and Orange Avenue where a group of people standing outside of a home at the tail-end of a Halloween party were struck. There, authorities say the driver of a blue sedan plowed  into the crowd. The identity of the driver remained unknown, but witnesses said the incident may have started as an altercation, indicating that the accused may have been at the party or knew someone at the party. After the crash, the driver fled, leaving all those injured behind, without rendering aid. Six ambulances responded and rushed six individuals to the hospital, including five adults and one minor. Their injuries were not immediately known. All were in stable condition.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Police Arrest Suspect in Burbank Shooting On Thursday Evening

BURBANK (CBSLA) — Authorities have found their suspect in a shooting in Burbank Thursday night which left a man wounded. At the scene of a SWAT situation following a shooting in Burbank, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at 10 p.m. in the area of Frederic Street and Chandler Boulevard. Detectives with the Burbank Police Department arrested Richard Sneddon Dick V, 37, on Friday, on suspicion of attempted murder. Burbank Police Lieutenant J.J. Puglisi reported that, “based on the department’s investigation, this was not a random act. It was evident the suspect and victim knew each other.” Puglisi also mentioned that the...
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Shots Fired By Seal Beach Police During Pursuit, Crashes; Suspect Caught

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – A suspect was arrested early Friday morning in Westminster following a dangerous pursuit that resulted in two collisions and officer-involved shooting. No one was seriously hurt. At the scene of a crash in on the 22 Freeway in Garden Grove, Calif., on Oct. 29, 2021, that occurred during a pursuit. (CBSLA) California Highway Patrol reports that the incident at 12:38 a.m., when Seal Beach police located a car that had been wanted in a previous incident of an assault on an officer. Seal Beach police tried to pull over the car, it took off and a chase ensued. About six minutes...
WESTMINSTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacinto#Cbsla#Rso#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#City News Service
CBS LA

LA County Sheriff’s Deputies Armed With Cleaning Supplies Help 86-Year-Old La Mirada Woman Living In Filthy, Unsafe Conditions

LA MIRADA (CBSLA) — Several Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies armed themselves with brooms and mops to help clean up the La Mirada home of an elderly woman living by herself. (credit: LASD) Deputy Ana Acosta was called out recently to a home in La Mirada to investigate a possible case of elder abuse. At the home, she met 86-year-old Margarita, who had been living there by herself for many years. And even though the deputy didn’t find evidence of elder abuse, Acosta could not simply walk away from Margarita’s home – it was filthy, in disarray, unsafe, and well on its way...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Family Members Believe Missing Encino Couple Convicted In $18M COVID Fraud Scheme Were Kidnapped

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Family members of an Encino couple who went on the lam this summer after being convicted in an $18 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme believe that the couple have been kidnapped. Undated photos of 43-year-old Richard Ayvazyas and his wife, 37-year-old Marietta Terabelian of Encino, Calif., who have disappeared after being convicted in a federal COVID-19 relief fraud case. (FBI) According to court records obtained Friday, family members believe that 43-year-old Richard Ayvazyan and 37-year-old Marietta Terabelian were kidnapped in an effort to prevent them from disclosing the identities of unindicted co-conspirators. Ayvazyan and Terabelian were convicted by a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Fight Over Mask Mandate Caught On Video At Woodland Hills Restaurant

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – A fight that occurred after a customer got angry over being asked to wear a mask in a Woodland Hills restaurant Sunday night was captured on video. A fight over the mask mandate at Kabuki Restaurant in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Oct. 24, 2021. (Credit: Reddit) The incident took place at about 6 p.m. Sunday at Kabuki Restaurant, located in the 20900 block of Ventura Boulevard. The woman who recorded the video told CBSLA that the customer got angry after a hostess asked him to wear a mask. The customer can be seen aggressively yelling, “You go f— yourself,”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Compton Mother Killed In 2019 Street Takeover Remembered By Community In Push To End Illegal Street Racing

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Family, friends, community leaders and law enforcement came together on Friday to remember the life of a woman who was killed during a street takeover crash in South Los Angeles in 2019. An SUV leaving the scene of the takeover slammed into a pop-up Halloween store, killing Bethany Holguin, and injuring seven others on May 11, 2019. “She had the biggest heart and she was really the strength of our family. She kept us all going, she kept us all together,” said Holguin’s aunt Lori Argumedo. “They were driving about 80 to 100 mph, ran the stop sign...
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS LA

Several People Stabbed During Big Halloween Party In Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing three people during a Halloween party early Saturday morning in downtown in Los Angeles. The stabbings occurred during an argument with a few people and staff at the Halloween party, where an estimated 500 people were in attendance, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Four people were taken away by ambulance, two of them stabbed and one in serious condition. Paramedics were dispatched at 2:35 a.m. to a reported stabbing in the 650 block of South Spring Street, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Investigators had to call for crowd control as hundreds of partygoers flooded the area. Officers arrest one person early Saturday morning after a series of stabbings in downtown LA. Witnesses told CBSLA that one of the victims was attempting to defend someone who was beaten up when the suspect turned on him. The man arrested was seen wearing an orange jumpsuit with the words “Department of Corrections” printed on the back, an apparent Halloween costume.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

At Least 1 Killed, Several Injured In Crash Off The 91 Freeway In Corona

CORONA (CBSLA) — At least one person was killed in a crash in Corona on Friday evening. The accident happened near the 91 Freeway and Interstate 15 interchange, where it appears an SUV came off the connector from the eastbound 91 Freeway to the northbound Interstate 15. The vehicle is believed to have flipped several times after missing the guardrail on the freeway and smashing into a fence. There were other people inside the SUV other than the deceased who was ejected from the vehicle, but the others’ injuries are unknown. Corona Police Department officials and California Highway Patrol are investigating. The crash, which took place near Cresta Avenue, is expected to close down nearby streets or lanes as the investigation continues.
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

Woman Reported Missing In Rowland Heights Found

ROWLAND HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A 25-year-old woman who was reported missing in Rowland Heights has been found, authorities announced Wednesday evening. Juting Kuo, who also goes by the name “Katie,” was considered missing after last being contacted by her family at about 3:20 p.m. Monday, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to locate her. The sheriff’s department announced Wednesday night that Kuo had been found. No further details were released.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
CBS LA

Woman Shot, Killed In West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of a woman in West Hollywood Thursday night. The incident was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. (credit: CBS) Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 about a women screaming for help, according to Sky9’s Desmond Shaw. When deputies and L.A. County Fire crews arrived, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died. The investigation into the shooting death is ongoing. No additional details were available.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Exclusive: Rancho Cucamonga Mom Fights Off Home Intruder

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) – A Rancho Cucamonga mom sprung right into action when a stranger wandered into a garage where her young children were playing. Police arrested the man who’s accused of being on a controlled substance and more charges could still be coming. KCAL9’s Nicole Comstock spoke exclusively with the mom who risked her own life to save her kids. The mother and her five and six year old daughters were enjoying a cool fall night at a friends house – but it quickly turned into every parents worst nightmare. As soon as one of her daughters started walking towards the front...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Alec Baldwin Speaks On Camera For First Time Since Shooting Death Of 42-Year-Old Halyna Hutchins

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Alec Baldwin spoke publicly for the first time Saturday about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a bullet fired from a prop gun fired by Baldwin on the set of the movie “Rust.” Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, shot and killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, during production of a western in New Mexico, that was loaded with a live round of ammunition. Tracked down by paparazzi on the side of a road in Vermont alongside his wife Hilaria, Baldwin said he couldn’t comment on the investigation into the death, which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspect In Fatal Van Nuys Crash Charged With Murder and Reckless Driving

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – A vehicle struck a restaurant Sunday evening in Van Nuys, killing a patron and injuring five other people. The victim that died at the scene has now been identified as Connie Levinson, 53, of Woodland Hills. The person’s name was previously withheld pending family notification. Paramedics were evaluating five others, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, now identified as 18-year old Luis Carrillo-Castaneda, was reportedly taking part in a street takeover. A street takeover is when racers or members of car clubs work together to take over a stretch of a street or intersection to perform various stunts...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

Parolee, Ironwood State Prison Inmate Charged In More Than $500K EDD Fraud Scheme

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A parolee and a current Ironwood State Prison inmate were charged this week in a scheme that defrauded the California EDD of more than $500,000. The charges against 28-year-old Brandon Christopher Avery and 27-year-old Donald Marshawn Peer, who is currently incarcerated at Ironwood State Prison for unrelated offenses, are part of an ongoing Riverside County District Attorney’s Office investigation into EDD fraud committed by inmates in the county’s jails and prisons. Prosecutors say they caught on to the scheme when the investigation identified inmates at Ironwood State Prison whose unemployment benefit applications were sent in from the same IP...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
81K+
Followers
18K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy