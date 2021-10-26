Philadelphia 'looking past domestic violence,' activist warns

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — " Domestic violence is absolutely a pandemic, and it's a silent killer," said Sappho Fulton, the founder of the Sappho and LaRoyce Foundation in Philadelphia.

She wants to see more attention being given to domestic violence and its victims.

"In Philadelphia, I think they are looking past domestic violence and looking at gun violence," she said.

Fulton explained that certain communities in Philadelphia find domestic violence as an especially unseen and unspoken issue.

"Especially in the black and brown communities, because that’s is something we just don’t talk about," she said.

But most unrecognized, she said, is in the trans women and trans male communities.

"We know about keeping secrets, and we’ve learned that what goes on in our household and families we don’t discuss outside," Fulton said.

Fulton hopes to see more not just more awareness around domestic violence, but also more prevention, affordable housing and programs to support victims.