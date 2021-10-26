CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Antelope Park Is A Little-Known Park In Nebraska That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

By Marla Stein
You’re in for a treat if you plan to spend some time at Antelope Park in Lincoln, Nebraska. This park has a little bit of everything for everyone in your family to enjoy. Some highlights include strolling the scenic grounds, visiting the gardens, checking out the local zoo, and spending time with your children on the playground. And while the park might be popular in Lincoln, it’s actually small in size compared to other parks throughout the state.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vq8yK_0ccZXvu600
To reach Antelope Park, head to anywhere between 23rd and North to 33rd and Sheridan in Lincoln.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAjzP_0ccZXvu600
During your visit to the park, make sure to spend some time strolling through the Hamann Rose Garden.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dfOW_0ccZXvu600
Throughout your day of play in Antelope Park, check out these unique fountains that are by the zoo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YY99I_0ccZXvu600
Your kids will have a blast playing on the playground with their friends.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9Edw_0ccZXvu600
Parents can also enjoy the playground and catch up with their family while watching their children have a good time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GidD7_0ccZXvu600
Be sure to have a look at this charming gazebo in the middle of the lawn in the park, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXz2A_0ccZXvu600
Make sure to bring your camera with you so you don't miss out on taking shots like this one of the sun setting.

For more information about planning an outing with your family to Antelope Park in Lincoln, including park hours and rules, click here. If you’d like to explore some of Nebraska’s larger state parks after visiting Antelope Park, take a look at These 8 State Parks In Nebraska Will Knock Your Socks Off for ideas of where you’d like to go on your next outing.

