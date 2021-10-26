Antelope Park Is A Little-Known Park In Nebraska That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

You’re in for a treat if you plan to spend some time at Antelope Park in Lincoln, Nebraska. This park has a little bit of everything for everyone in your family to enjoy. Some highlights include strolling the scenic grounds, visiting the gardens, checking out the local zoo, and spending time with your children on the playground. And while the park might be popular in Lincoln, it’s actually small in size compared to other parks throughout the state.

To reach Antelope Park, head to anywhere between 23rd and North to 33rd and Sheridan in Lincoln.

During your visit to the park, make sure to spend some time strolling through the Hamann Rose Garden.

Throughout your day of play in Antelope Park, check out these unique fountains that are by the zoo.

Your kids will have a blast playing on the playground with their friends.

Parents can also enjoy the playground and catch up with their family while watching their children have a good time.

Be sure to have a look at this charming gazebo in the middle of the lawn in the park, too.

Make sure to bring your camera with you so you don't miss out on taking shots like this one of the sun setting.

For more information about planning an outing with your family to Antelope Park in Lincoln, including park hours and rules, click here.