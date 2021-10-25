CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
martechseries.com

Logiq CEO Interviewed by Wall Street Reporter

Logiq, Inc. , a global provider of award-winning consumer acquisition solutions, reported that its CEO, Brent Suen, was interviewed live online earlier this week by the Wall Street Reporter. A replay of the interview is available here, starting at the 50-minute mark. “As I discussed in my interview, our strong...
BUSINESS
ceoworld.biz

The CEO, the Chair and the Boardroom

I used to think when I achieved something in my career like a promotion or a new qualification that I had now arrived. That things would follow a nice orderly trajectory in my career progression. This seemed to work okay at school, university and in my early career as a...
ECONOMY
mobihealthnews.com

Ro CEO shoots back after report on employee dissatisfaction

Employee morale is low and turnover is high at direct-to-consumer virtual care company Ro, as the company struggles to expand its success beyond erectile dysfunction medication, according to reporting by TechCrunch. TechCrunch’s anonymous interviews with 10 current and former Ro workers detail employee churn across departments and a frantic pace...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Outland CEO Says BWA Report Hinders Ethical Fashion Movement

Outland Denim founding CEO James Bartle took to Instagram Monday to call Baptist World Aid’s (BWA) 2021 Ethical Fashion Report “one of the greatest setbacks to the ethical and environmental sustainability movements I’ve witnessed in the past 10 years.” For the second consecutive year, the Australian denim brand earned an A+, the highest ranking possible  alongside clothing brands Etiko, Joyya Apparel and Mighty Good Basics. Bartle, however, is dismayed by some of brands that earned an A grade. Without naming names, the executive said he is “shocked to see brands who are responsible for huge human rights abuses, let alone a...
ADVOCACY
EatThis

8 New Grocery Shortages Shoppers Have Reported This Week

Shortages of so many products are likely to be the norm this holiday season, as this month saw an arguably unprecedented number of shortages than any prior point in the pandemic. This week is likely to kick off the start to holiday madness—and if you're following along, we've got an updated list of groceries shoppers around the country say are now disappearing from their local retail stores. "Just imagine what will happen when snow starts showing up," mused one.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pncguam.com

$3.4 million in tax refunds to be paid this week

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration is now under 30 days in processing and paying income tax refunds. The latest batch of tax refunds totals $3,408,409, including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent the payment of 1,438 error-free returns filed on or before September 30, 2021. Since 2019, the Department...
INCOME TAX
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Elon Musk Worth?

The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid...
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Governments Will Never Allow Crypto to Be Out of Their Control

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sees bitcoin as mathematical purity, praising its fixed supply. However, he said that governments will never allow it to be out of their control. “If it got to the point where everything is being done in crypto and didn’t pass through governments for observation and taxation and all that, governments would just disallow it,” said the Apple co-founder.
ECONOMY
Southside Matt

G20 agrees to raise all prices across the board and worldwide

Meeting in Rome, Italy, leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies (G20) endorsed a plan to set a minimum global tax on corporations. The endorsement is basically a commitment to adopt a tax plan set by the Orgnisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) adopted in August.
theeastcountygazette.com

Strict U.S. Vaccine Rules to Implement on November 8

As of November 8, new rules will apply to foreign nationals entering the United States. “The Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions,” AFAR noted. Biden concluded, “to adopt an air travel policy...
U.S. POLITICS
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Has A Message For Tesla's Elon Musk

For a few years, legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors dismissed Tesla as little more than another start-up with grand EV plans. The situation is very different today. Tesla is now valued at over $1 trillion, placing it in an ultra-exclusive club with tech giants such as Apple and Facebook. Ford, for example, currently has a market cap of around $34 billion. The Blue Oval's CEO, Jim Farley, doesn't have anything against Tesla. In fact, it's quite the opposite.
BUSINESS

