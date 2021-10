HARRISBURG, Pa. — A woman has died following an accident that saw a Jeep accidentally roll over her in Harrisburg, said Dauphin County DA Fran Chardo. On Friday, a woman and her husband were trying to pull a bush out of the ground using a Jeep when the vehicle, intended to be on park, instead went into reverse and rolled over the woman crushing her, according to officials.

