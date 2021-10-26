Evacuation warnings, order lifted in Fresno County following storm

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – All evacuation warnings and an order issued as a strong winter storm rolled through the Central Valley have now been lifted, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s office.

As of 7:00 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office has deactivated all evacuation warnings that were issued for the entire Creek Fire burn scar area.

An evacuation order issued for Big Creek Canyon, from below Big Creek to the San Joaquin River, has also been lifted.

Officials issued the evacuation warnings and order Sunday night over concerns that the storm could cause debris flows and mudslides in the area of the burn scar .

Throughout Monday, the Sheriff’s Office says there were no major issues with water drainage in the mountains , allowing the warnings and order to be lifted.

