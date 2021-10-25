The final volume in the highly acclaimed series Dragonwatch comes out Oct. 26

Shannon Messenger, author of youth fiction novel series Keeper of the Lost Cities, is scheduled to be published in 2023, as she recently announced. Aladdin Books, an imprint of Simon and Schuster Children’s Publishing, revealed the book was scheduled for 2023 this Wednesday. The book currently does not have a title, but Messenger is excited to finally end the series, especially after the last book’s cliffhanger ending. Legacy, the last book published in the series before this one, originally released in November of 2019. The book series centers on young heroine Sophie Foster, a Telepath that can read the minds of others. When she meets Fitz, another Telepath, the events of the series are set clear into motion. The book series’ first book was originally drafted in 2008, and later finally saw publication in the fall of 2012, which actually was the 20th draft of the book. Since then, Keeper of the Lost Cities has launched 8 books and sold worldwide. Ben Affleck is even planning to create a movie adaptation of the series.

6 DAYS AGO