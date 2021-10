If Bryan Harsin is going to throw it all away because he refuses to get the vaccine then he wasn’t the guy for Auburn anyway. There have been some great days for Auburn football recently, but Monday was not among them. The Tigers play the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and we’re fairly confident that Harsin will be on the sidelines instead of in the unemployment line. Come Dec. 8 … who knows?

AUBURN, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO