CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Marijuana vaping among teens has more than doubled since 2013

By Underwriting on KFSK
kfsk.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers say adolescents often think that vaping pot...

www.kfsk.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana
MedicalXpress

Vaping with nicotine more common than smoking among NZ teens

More than a third of New Zealand high school students have tried vaping, with 10 percent vaping regularly and six percent vaping weekly or more often, researchers have found. About 80 percent of those who reported vaping regularly and 90 percent of those who vaped weekly or more often sometimes or always used e-cigarettes containing nicotine.
MARKETING
Kenosha News.com

Marijuana vaping by teens doubles in last seven years, study says

Marijuana vaping by school-aged youth doubled between 2013 and 2020, a new study found, with reported use within the last 30 days rising seven-fold during the same time period. The study, published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics, analyzed 17 studies conducted throughout Canada and the United States that involved nearly 200,000...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy