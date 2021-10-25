9th Annual Bras For a Cause Auction boasts biggest year yet

Collect art, support arts education, & be inspired by artists at Root Division’s largest annual fundraising event on Thursday, October 21!. As you can imagine, we are reinventing our annual Auction festivities yet again. Join us this year for a dynamic event featuring artwork installed in Root Division’s gallery, a continuation of online bidding, and an entertaining hybrid event. We are proud to feature an eclectic mix of high quality artwork from over 100 established and emerging Bay Area artists, including plenty of shining and rising stars! Alongside that we’ve also got a stellar line up of gallery partners and local businesses rounding out this incredible occasion. This year the party is virtual but the community connections are as real as they come.
