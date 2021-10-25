9th Annual Bras For a Cause Auction boasts biggest year yet

The Hoboken Shelter has been a pillar in the community since 1982 and continues to be a place of refuge and hope for individuals experiencing homelessness. To house 50 individuals nightly and serve 500 meals daily, the shelter requires the support of the community. To support this need, the shelter is hosting its 18th Annual Winter Auction Fundraiser, virtually, this December. Hoboken Girl had the chance to connect with co-chairs of the auction, Tiffany Kane and Hannah Osterman to learn more about the event and how to get involved. Read on to learn more about the Hoboken Shelter and how the community can support its mission.

