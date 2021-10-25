CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

9th Annual Bras For a Cause Auction boasts biggest year yet

By Mitch Melberg editor@willistonherald.com
Williston Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBras For a Cause held their 9th annual auction on Oct 23, and the organization says it was the best event to date. "We had an outstanding auction, best year ever!" Said Cheryl Donoven, Bras...

www.willistonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Lucky Pennies Annual Silent Auction

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For the past twelve years, the Lucky Pennies Silent Auction has been helping victims of natural disasters. This year they are raising money for victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisana. The September family began this tradition to hold the silent auction at the fall brawl tennis...
PANAMA CITY, FL
funcheap.com

Root Division 20th Annual Benefit Art Auction

Collect art, support arts education, & be inspired by artists at Root Division’s largest annual fundraising event on Thursday, October 21!. As you can imagine, we are reinventing our annual Auction festivities yet again. Join us this year for a dynamic event featuring artwork installed in Root Division’s gallery, a continuation of online bidding, and an entertaining hybrid event. We are proud to feature an eclectic mix of high quality artwork from over 100 established and emerging Bay Area artists, including plenty of shining and rising stars! Alongside that we’ve also got a stellar line up of gallery partners and local businesses rounding out this incredible occasion. This year the party is virtual but the community connections are as real as they come.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Columbia Daily Herald

The biggest year yet: Mt. Pleasant celebrates successful Mid-South Barbecue Festival

Organizers estimate that this year’s Mid-South Barbecue Festival hosted the largest number of visitor’s in the event’s 13-year history. The event draws approximately 5,000 and 7,000 visitors each year, but last Saturday’s event, the first since the spread of the coronavirus, likely brought in an even larger turnout, based on estimates from event board members.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
Lebanon Democrat

25th annual Radio Auction set for Oct. 25-27

The Lafayette Lions and Lioness Lions Clubs will host their 25th annual Radio Auction on Oct. 25-27 on WLCT-FM 102.1. Over the years, the auction has grown immensely and has become the Lions Club’s biggest fundraiser. “This is our 25th year. So it’s an event that has gone from a...
LAFAYETTE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Cause#Goodnight Midstream#Chamley Pipe#American Legion#Johnny S Tavern
bigrapidsnews.com

Midland Christian Women's Connection to host annual auction Nov. 10

The Midland Christian Women's Connection will host its annual fundraising auction luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Midland Country Club, 1120 W. St. Andrews Road. Come ready to bid on and purchase wonderful themed baskets, gift certificates, and other delights as the group raises money...
MIDLAND, MI
Claremore Progress

RSU Foundation sets date for annual auction, dinner event

One of the most anticipated events of the year at Rogers State University, the annual RSU Foundation Auction and Dinner, will return Thursday, Nov. 18 after a 31 month pause due to the COVID pandemic. More than 400 alumni, friends and supporters of RSU will gather in person for an...
CHARITIES
happeningsmagazinepa.com

21st Annual Dennis Crafferty Memorial Virtual Auction

Maria Lawler and Kathleen Timlin, co-presidents of the Saint Joseph’s Center Auxiliary, announced the decision to hold the 21st Annual Dennis Crafferty Memorial Auction as an online event. “The response to the online event was so positive last year that it seemed like the right choice for 2021,” said Lawler....
CHARITIES
Winterset Madisonian

10th Annual Bras for the Cause Event

WHS sophomores Zach Frease and Natalie Spencer shared their musical talents and entertained the guests during the 10th Annual Bras for the Cause event held last Saturday at the Jackson Building. Spencer even received a $1 tip for her performance.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
eaglecountryonline.com

Dearborn Co. Chamber To Host Annual Holiday Auction

Auction items are being accepted through November 21. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – The Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce and the Southeast Indiana Chamber Foundation will once again be holding an online auction to help support the missions of both organizations. They are currently seeking items, baskets, company giveaways, cash donations, etc. to be auctioned off online. The auction will run from November 22nd through December 16th. All items big and small are welcome.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
localsyr.com

9th Annual Kickoff 4 Kids

The McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center invites you to tailgate with some of the best restaurants in CNY– and it’s all for kids. Their ninth annual event will be happening Thursday, October 21st at the SRC arena at OCC. You can enjoy a sampling from 12 restaurants and 10 breweries from around the area. Attendees are then able to vote for their favorite and the winners will be announced at the end of the night.
ADVOCACY
pasadenanow.com

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Annual Auction Gala Set For Saturday

The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Annual Auction Gala themed “Arabian Nights” is from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Noor Pasadena. The annual event is the Pasadena school’s largest fundraiser. Each year the gala features a themed evening with delicious cuisine, entertainment and many great silent and live auction items to bid on. These contributions are immeasurable in how they support and enhance the mission of the school, the school said in a statement.
PASADENA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Held 9th Annual Gold Ribbon Luncheon

Santa Barbara – Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) held its 9th annual Gold Ribbon Luncheon on Oct. 13 to a reduced capacity crowd supporting families of children battling cancer. Guests gathered at the Hilton Beachfront Resort’s outdoor plaza for an elegant al fresco luncheon and heartwarming program to celebrate the return of their flagship luncheon event and support the work of TBCF, the only non-profit organization that provides financial, emotional and educational assistance to families who have a child with cancer in the tri-counties.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
signalscv.com

Bras for a Cause takes attendees to worldwide destinations

More than a hundred years ago a group of women decided to start a service organization because they weren’t allowed to join clubs that were men-only. These women took matters in their own hands and founded Soroptimist International, a nonprofit dedicated to helping women and girls all over the world. Since then, women across the world have begun chapters in their local communities, according to Laura Chesler, president-elect of Soroptimist International of Valencia.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
thedailyreporter.com

Tibbits annual auction is major fundraiser for opera house

Tibbits Opera House is a gem, rare in communities the size of Coldwater. Fortunately, many people treasure and support Tibbits to help it remain financially healthy. The annual Tibbits Auction in November is the top fundraiser for the year, said Andrew French, Tibbits development director and the event is in-person this year, after being virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic.
COLDWATER, MI
hobokengirl.com

All About The Hoboken Shelter’s Annual Winter Auction Fundraiser

The Hoboken Shelter has been a pillar in the community since 1982 and continues to be a place of refuge and hope for individuals experiencing homelessness. To house 50 individuals nightly and serve 500 meals daily, the shelter requires the support of the community. To support this need, the shelter is hosting its 18th Annual Winter Auction Fundraiser, virtually, this December. Hoboken Girl had the chance to connect with co-chairs of the auction, Tiffany Kane and Hannah Osterman to learn more about the event and how to get involved. Read on to learn more about the Hoboken Shelter and how the community can support its mission.
HOBOKEN, NJ
heartoftherockiesradio.com

The 3rd Annual Spooktacular Super Radio Auction Sale Is Tuesday, October 26th

Our 3rd annual Spooktacular Super Radio Auction Sale is one day only! Tuesday, October 26th, come trick or treat at Heart of the Rockies Radio in costume and save even more!. Make room on your broom because we’re blowing out our remaining Super Radio Auction deals just in time for Halloween! Come in costume and we’ll give you an additional $1 off every local deal you purchase! You’ll save even more on our already deeply discounted prices!
SHOPPING
kenosha.com

Annual St. Joseph Benefit Auction currently underway online

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. St. Joseph Catholic Academy’s biggest fundraiser is underway with the annual All That Glitters Is Blue & Gold Auction.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy