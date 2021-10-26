Making Halloween inclusive for all children

Fox 9's Adam Klepp spoke with an expert in autistic youth on how to make sure everyone can have the joys of trick or treating

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Halloween can be an exciting time for children, especially after a two-year wait for this year’s trick or treating, but for children on the autism spectrum, this holiday can be scary for the wrong reasons.

Matt LaCoursier is a behavioral analyst with HopeBridge Autism Therapy centers in Arizona.

He says if you’re handing out candy and notice a child may be on the spectrum, be aware and accommodating.

“If you're not sure, take the parent's lead. Just look over at the parents, they know better than anyone on how to navigate their children through this, and just let them do that, being understanding and accomodating, will make the process go very easy” LaCoursier said.

He says some children may be sensitive to lights and sounds or may not remember to say trick or treat.

For those with children on the spectrum trick or treating for the first time, he says while the goal is to have fun, it’s essential to have a plan.

“Are there particular things to avoid? Like if some houses have a lot of music or lights is that something they’re going to enjoy?" LaCoursier said. "Or is that going to be something that scares them or spooks them a little bit?”

Ultimately, LaCorsier says while these guidelines are helpful, they’re not one size fits all.

Each case is different and simply doing your best to be aware of different child’s needs during trick or treating should be enough to make sure Halloween can be accessible for everyone.

