A Septa strike may be coming. All parents should be aware because this may affect how their kids get to and from school. A press release just came out making Philly residents aware of a potential strike starting November 1. According to SEPTA, this past weekend the Transport Workers Union Local 234 voted to authorize a strike. If a new contract agreement is not reached by Halloween, SEPTA workers will not be showing up to work. That means hundreds of people will be without transportation until a negotiation is worked out. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, all buses, subways, and trolleys will be inactive.

TRAFFIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO