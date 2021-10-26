CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Gas costs $1.34 more per gallon than it did a year ago

By Peter Yankowski
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand for gasoline and short supply is fueling higher prices at the pump for Connecticut drivers, according to AAA. The state average price for a gallon of gas sits at $3.51, the nonprofit organization reports, meaning drivers in the nutmeg state are paying on average $1.34 per gallon than they were...

dallassun.com

Californian Gas Station Charges $7 Per Gallon

Gorda, California gasoline prices have topped $7 per gallon. The town's only gas station is offering regular unleaded for $7.59. Premium is nearly $8.50. The town has long been known for having some of the highest prices in the country. The gas station at the Gorda By The Sea Mini...
TRAFFIC
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Gas Prices Rise Again To $3.35 Per Gallon On Average; $1.25 Higher Than A Year Ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The cost of gas just keeps going up in Massachusetts. AAA reported Monday that the state average went up 8 cents from last week to reach $3.35 per gallon. The state average is now just 3 cents lower than the national average of $3.38 per gallon. AAA said high demand and more expensive crude oil prices, alongside a decline in stocks, are responsible for the climbing costs. “With the U.S. economy slowly recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas is robust, but the supply is tight,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “We haven’t seen prices this high since September of 2014.” Gas prices have gone up for 27 straight days in the U.S., according to AAA. In Massachusetts, the average price is 26 cents higher than a month ago and $1.25 higher than what it was one year ago. Click here for more on why gas prices are so expensive right now – and how you can save money.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Alameda Daily

Save $1.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) According to Alameda gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1900 Davis St. Regular there was listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Chevron at 1400 Powell St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
ALAMEDA, CA
Tv20detroit.com

Gas prices to remain high through 2021. Could we see $4 per gallon early next year?

(WXYZ) — Now is the time of year when we usually start to see a bit of relief at the pump. Instead, we are seeing some of the highest gas prices since the recession in 2008. According to AAA Michigan, we're averaging about $3.30 per gallon across metro Detroit, about $1.19 more than this time last year. The current statewide average is about the same.
TRAFFIC
Patriot Ledger

Fueling inflation: Average cost of gas fill-up rose $17 in past year, AAA says

Gas prices continue to contribute to inflation concerns, rising 9 cents per gallon in the last week and cutting further into household budgets in Massachusetts. AAA Massachusetts, in its latest weekly survey, reported Monday that the average price of a gallon of gas hit $3.27. That's up from $3.10 a month ago and $2.10 a year ago.
TRAFFIC
Focus Daily News

Texas Gas Prices Up Over A $1 Per Gallon From Last Year

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.02 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is nine cents more than on this day last week and is $1.15 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.46 per gallon while drivers in the Lubbock and Sherman/Denison areas are paying the least at $2.92 per gallon.
TEXAS STATE
Kirksville Daily Express & Crier

AAA report: Missouri gas prices top $3 per gallon for first time in seven years

A new American Automobile Association "weekend gas watch" report shows the statewide gas price average in Missouri broke the $3 mark for the first time since 2014. But despite Missouri’s new 2.5-cent gas tax, which took effect Oct. 1, Show-Me State fuel prices have kept pace with national trends, AAA said in a Thursday news release. Drivers in Missouri continue to pay the fifth-lowest gas price average in the country — the same ranking Missouri held late last month, AAA said, just prior to the fuel tax increase. Only Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi drivers have cheaper gas price averages.
MISSOURI STATE
WSET

Virginia gas prices spike $1.19/g higher than a year ago

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia gas prices have continued to rise, leaving many frustrated; however, some experts say there is hope for prices to drop soon. In the past week, gas prices have risen 6.6 cents per gallon, averaging $3.28/g today, according to GasBuddy. That makes Virginia gas prices 27.4...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVQ

Gas prices in region dip slightly, still $1.04 higher than year ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/GasBuddy) – Lexington gas prices have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.07/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 275 stations in Lexington. Gas prices in Lexington are 10.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.04/g higher than a year ago.
LEXINGTON, KY
eastcountytoday.net

AAA Says Average Gallon of Gas in California is $4.54

Antioch – $4.29 (Arco) Brentwood – $4.19 (Arco) Concord – $4.19 (Bonfare) Discovery Bay – $4.41 (Safeway) Oakland – $4.19 (Valero) San Jose – $4.05 (Shell) Walnut Creek – $4.49 (Mobile) Overall, gas is up $1.22 more than a year ago and 77 cents more than in 2019. AmeriCo Gas...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kurv.com

Gas Prices Closing In On $3.40 Per Gallon

The pain at the jump just doesn’t stop. Triple A says the national average for regular is right under three-40 a gallon. Just one month ago, gas was under three-20 a gallon. As has been the case, the western U.S. is getting hit especially hard by the price of gas. The southern U.S. along with some northern states like Wisconsin and Minnesota are seeing some of the cheapest gas even though it’s still over three dollars a gallon.
