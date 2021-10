The Fortnite Spirit Vessel is a much sought-after item, as it features in not one but two of the assignments handed out by Dark Jonesy during the Halloween season. It's particularly of interest as you can't even collect it directly, so to complete the first of the Fortnite quests involving it you'll need to take on ghostly form before you can pick it up. Later on you'll need to return it to the Oracle so you can hear his Vision and expand the Fortnite lore, so you're actually killing two birds with one stone by using this guide. If you're all set, then we've got all the details on how to use a Shadow Stone to recover the Fortnite Spirit Vessel, then return it to the Oracle.

