LAS VEGAS (Oct. 27, 2021) – The World Series of Poker® is thrilled to announce the return of the WSOP Circuit (WSOP-C), following an 18-month hiatus. The popular regional poker tour will return for its 17th season on Thanksgiving Day--Thursday, Nov. 25 at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC immediately following the conclusion of the 2021 World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas. Thirteen stops have been scheduled to date, with additional dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

GAMBLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO