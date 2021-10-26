CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Becomes Sixth American Business to Join Trillion Dollar Club

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a series of moves, Tesla has become...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

BBC

Amazon to pay billions to prevent Christmas shortages

Amazon has said it will spend several billion dollars to manage labour shortages and supply chain issues in the run-up to Christmas. The online retail giant said it was doing "whatever it takes to minimise the impact" on customers and sellers. Meanwhile, Apple said a shortage of semiconductor chips had...
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

The elite trillion-dollar big tech club MAMATA now has a combined market cap of $10 trillion

This is a busy week for big tech companies. It all started on Monday after rental car company Hertz announced it was buying 100,000 Tesla vehicles to build out its electric vehicle rental fleet in a deal valued at roughly $4 billion. Immediately after the announcement, Tesla stocks rose by about 10% trading at over $1,000 valuing Elon Musk’s electric car company at a little over $1 trillion.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Will PayPal Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

PayPal is nearly 30% of the way toward a $1 trillion market cap already. The company has successfully capitalized on the expansion of the fintech industry. PayPal faces competition at home and in countries where few people hold debit and credit cards. The rise of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) since its spinoff...
MARKETS
Indy100

Elon Musk’s two-word reaction after Tesla becomes trillion-dollar company

Elon Musk tweeted out two simple words following reports that Tesla is now worth more than $1 trillion. Yesterday, Tesla became the first ever automobile company to surpass a market value of $1 trillion. The news came after Hertz placed an order for 100,000 Tesla vechicles. This caused the company’s stock to rise over 12 percent, making Tesla the fifth American firm and first ever car company to reach a trillion dollar milestone. The company is now worth more than the combined value of the largest automobile manufacturers around the world.
ECONOMY
Register Citizen

Tesla Valuation Surges to $1 Trillion

Hertz, a rental car agency, has ordered 100,000 Teslas as it seeks to electrify its fleet of vehicles. In a press release, the company said Model 3 cars will be available for rent in major American and European markets beginning in early November and the program will expand through year end. With the order, electric vehicles will make up more than 20% of Hertz’ global fleet.
NFL
torquenews.com

Tesla Just Reached One Trillion Dollars In Market Value With The Lowest Revenue In That Bracket

Tesla just reached one trillion dollars in market value, yet it has the lowest revenue out of all the companies worth more than one trillion. Tesla has had a number of key wins over the past few months on its way to a trillion-dollar market value. Tesla’s revenue was not even $50 billion. This is something for Tesla to build on as many of the company’s setbacks may not turn out to be as detrimental as previously thought.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Tesla drives toward $1 trillion club on record Hertz order

(Reuters) - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc on Monday neared $1 trillion in market capitalization as the company founded by Elon Musk received its biggest-ever order — 100,000 electric rental cars for Hertz. Tesla shares were up 7.5% at $978, hitting a new record high Monday, following the order. Shares were also...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Tesla joins elite club as its market cap passes $1 trillion for the first time

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Tesla finally got its ticket into the $1 trillion club. The automaker’s market capitalization surpassed the trillion-dollar marker for the first time on Monday thanks to a rising share price following last week's strong earnings and news on Monday that Hertz would buy several billion dollars’ worth of Tesla cars.
ECONOMY
Neowin

Tesla becomes latest firm to surpass $1 trillion market cap

Tesla has become the latest firm to surpass a $1 trillion market cap following the biggest order it has ever seen from rental car company Hertz. According to Reuters, it’s normal for car companies to sell large numbers of poorly-selling cars to rental firms like Hertz and they don’t typically make a fuss about it. This time, however, the sale of the cars to Hertz shows that electric vehicles are becoming more of a mainstream product and this is what has caused the boost to Tesla’s market cap.
ECONOMY

