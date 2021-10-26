Tesla Becomes Sixth American Business to Join Trillion Dollar Club

Billionaire Elon Musk is once again critiquing the proposed billionaire tax, which could cost him as much as $50 billion if it were enacted. That $50 billion, he argues, could be used on his goal to reach Mars on rockets produced by his company, SpaceX. "My plan is to use...
Amazon has said it will spend several billion dollars to manage labour shortages and supply chain issues in the run-up to Christmas. The online retail giant said it was doing "whatever it takes to minimise the impact" on customers and sellers. Meanwhile, Apple said a shortage of semiconductor chips had...
This is a busy week for big tech companies. It all started on Monday after rental car company Hertz announced it was buying 100,000 Tesla vehicles to build out its electric vehicle rental fleet in a deal valued at roughly $4 billion. Immediately after the announcement, Tesla stocks rose by about 10% trading at over $1,000 valuing Elon Musk’s electric car company at a little over $1 trillion.
PayPal is nearly 30% of the way toward a $1 trillion market cap already. The company has successfully capitalized on the expansion of the fintech industry. PayPal faces competition at home and in countries where few people hold debit and credit cards. The rise of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) since its spinoff...
Elon Musk tweeted out two simple words following reports that Tesla is now worth more than $1 trillion. Yesterday, Tesla became the first ever automobile company to surpass a market value of $1 trillion. The news came after Hertz placed an order for 100,000 Tesla vechicles. This caused the company’s stock to rise over 12 percent, making Tesla the fifth American firm and first ever car company to reach a trillion dollar milestone. The company is now worth more than the combined value of the largest automobile manufacturers around the world.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has become more isolated inside his own company, The Washington Post reported former employees as saying, as he grapples with growing criticism and fallout from the Facebook Papers. The former employees said that Zuckerberg primarily communicates decisions to a tight inner circle known as the "Small...
Elon Musk may soon become the first person with a net worth of $300 billion. The Tesla CEO and world's richest man added more than $36 billion to his fortune on Monday after the automaker's shares spiked 12.7% following the announcement that Hertz is ordering 100,000 vehicles to build out its electric vehicle rental fleet by the end of 2022.
Hertz, a rental car agency, has ordered 100,000 Teslas as it seeks to electrify its fleet of vehicles. In a press release, the company said Model 3 cars will be available for rent in major American and European markets beginning in early November and the program will expand through year end. With the order, electric vehicles will make up more than 20% of Hertz’ global fleet.
Tesla just reached one trillion dollars in market value, yet it has the lowest revenue out of all the companies worth more than one trillion. Tesla has had a number of key wins over the past few months on its way to a trillion-dollar market value. Tesla’s revenue was not even $50 billion. This is something for Tesla to build on as many of the company’s setbacks may not turn out to be as detrimental as previously thought.
Just under a month after beating Jeff Bezos to the title of the world's richest person, Elon Musk's is now racing further ahead and almost out of reach. Just yesterday, as you may have spent a regular day, fending off your Monday blues, Musk became richer by a whopping $36 billion, Bloomberg reported.
Tesla finally got its ticket into the $1 trillion club. The automaker's market capitalization surpassed the trillion-dollar marker for the first time on Monday thanks to a rising share price following last week's strong earnings and news on Monday that Hertz would buy several billion dollars' worth of Tesla cars.
Tesla has become the latest firm to surpass a $1 trillion market cap following the biggest order it has ever seen from rental car company Hertz. According to Reuters, it’s normal for car companies to sell large numbers of poorly-selling cars to rental firms like Hertz and they don’t typically make a fuss about it. This time, however, the sale of the cars to Hertz shows that electric vehicles are becoming more of a mainstream product and this is what has caused the boost to Tesla’s market cap.
