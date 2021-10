The Miami Heat will tip-off their NBA season at home against the defending Champion, Milwaukee Bucks. And there’s a lot to talk about here. The Bucks swept the Heat pretty easily in the playoffs last year. But Miami snatched P.J. Tucker away from them in free agency, who admitted that he wants to win this game pretty bad. The Bucks won their season opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO