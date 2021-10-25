Best of the Back Mountain honored

Dr. Bruce Goeringer, left was voted the Best Dentist Award in the Times Leader Media Group’s Best of the Back Mountain Readers Choice Poll. Goeringer is pictured accepting his award from Times Leader advertising representative Angela Shaker. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

DALLAS — The smile on Annie Monseur’s face as she descended from the stage told the whole story.

“I can’t believe it. This is amazing,” said Monseur, the owner of Annie’s Groom Room, after taking home the prize for Best Groomer in the Times Leader’s Best of the Back Mountain awards, held at the North Slope Brewing Company on Monday night.

Monseur opened her business at the tail end of 2019, just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic turned everything upside down for businesses all over the Back Mountain and beyond.

“I’ve been open for almost two years, and one of them was during COVID,” she said. “To win this award means the world to me.”

This year’s ceremony marked the 14th year for the Best of the Back Mountain awards, the Times Leader’s original region-based awards contest. A complete list of winners will appear in a special section in Sunday’s Times Leader.

Times Leader Publisher Kerry Miscavage welcomed the crowd of winners to North Slope on Monday.

“We’re here to celebrate all of you,” Miscavage said. “We’re go grateful to have you all here tonight.”

This year marked the first time that the awards were held at North Slope.

“North Slope offers a good amount of space, great food and great drinks,” Miscavage said. “It’s a great part of the Back Mountain community.”

Of course, that’s what Monday’s ceremony was all about, honoring the best and brightest men and women of the Back Mountain, especially after such a challenging year in 2020 dealing with the pandemic.

“A lot of people here even mentioned that this was their first public type of event since the pandemic,” Miscavage said.

More than 100 awards were handed out on Monday night, after some food and beverages were served by the North Slope staff.

The awards span a wide variety of businesses and fields, indicative of all of the different services found throughout the Back Mountain.

Big winners on the evening were The Beaumont Inn, which took home a host of awards relating to their bar and food service (and also “Best Place for a First Date,” for anyone looking).

Nikki Stavrinos, from The Barn Nutrition and Fitness in Shavertown, also went home with a handful of awards: Best Fitness Facility on behalf of The Barn, Best Grocery Store (for The Barn’s in-house grocery store, the Farmhouse) and Best Chef for herself.

All this, despite being a relative newcomer to the area.

“I moved here from Florida nine months ago, and now I’m Best Chef,” Stavrinos said. “It’s pretty incredible, I’m so proud of this.”

Some other winners included Dr. Bruce Goeringer, named Best General Dentist; Crabby Ron’s, for Best Place for a Snack Attack; and Matt Bradley, who took home the Best Advertising/Digital Agency for his business, 75 Degrees West.

A marketing professional of over 15 years, Bradley explained that the name of his agency was recently rebranded to reflect the place he calls home.

“75 degrees west is the longitude of Dallas,” he said. “This is where I work, this is where I live.

“I love it here. … I’m honored to win this.”