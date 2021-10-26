CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How Digital Transformation Enhances Your Business Processes

Andre Oentoro
Andre Oentoro
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCBRN_0ccZShOr00
Illustration by Unblast

Digital transformation is the reimaging of business in the digital era. That is the process of using the latest technologies to create new or update existing business processes. It benefits your business on multiple levels, from boosting customer collaborations to business process automation.

In this article, you will learn the key benefits of digital transformation for your business.

Increasing Employee Productivity

Digital technologies improve workplace efficiency and productivity. They help organizations of all shapes and sizes streamline time-consuming operations and speed up business processes.

One such example is robotic process automation, which outperforms human workers on multiple levels. According to IBM, bots can complete tasks 20 times faster than humans. Most importantly, they reduce the risk of human error.

Business intelligence tools take data analytics to a whole new level. They can gather and analyze massive amounts of data faster and more accurately than humans.

For your employees, sophisticated data analytics tools are a significant productivity booster. Namely, research studies found that employees waste 1.8 hours every day searching and collecting information.

They do not need to waste time collecting and analyzing data anymore. AI-powered software will do that for them. Next, they can use these insights to make strategic business decisions faster than they could without advanced technologies. Most importantly, they can focus on more creative and strategic tasks.

Enhancing Resource Management

During the digital transformation process, your business replaces traditional legacy systems with modern IT solutions. They centralize business processes and enable a seamless data flow across all departments.

That improves the overall workplace efficiency and helps you eliminate the silo mentality in the workplace. Most importantly, that is the opportunity to reduce duplicate technologies and reduce the costs associated with them.

On-demand computing resources and cloud technologies let companies optimize their IT spending. They are easily scalable and provide as much computing capacity as your company needs. In other words, you do not need to waste money on the technologies you do not need.

Business Process Automation

Companies across various industries have been leveraging the power of automation for many years. In 2021 and beyond, these technologies will keep improving thanks to the evolution of artificial intelligence. AI and automation are not a privilege of big-budget businesses anymore. They are a necessity for small and mid-sized companies, as well.

You can now automate processes by introducing scripts that follow predefined commands. Most importantly, AI technologies continuously collect data and “learn” about the tasks they are performing. These technologies eliminate the most tedious and manual tasks and perform them faster than humans. We use them in various business areas, including report generation, invoice processing, inventory management, data collection, etc.

There is still a huge potential to automate tasks that involve creativity and a human approach. For example, many businesses have already invested in chatbots to provide customers with 24/7 support and improve client onboarding. These technologies also play a fundamental role in the HR sector since they automate multiple processes, from candidate screening to interviews.

Automation and AI can even be used in creative industries, such as journalism or copywriting. There are already tools that use natural language processing to produce engaging content. According to the HTEC Group, NLP technologies like chatbots or predictive search have revolutionized the UX field.

Improving Resiliency

Digital transformation increases your company’s potential for growth and success. It provides you with the unique opportunity to adapt to the changing market needs faster.

Such organizations better weather regular business ups and downs. Most importantly, they can maintain a competitive advantage during larger disruptions, such as the Coronavirus pandemic. Companies that quickly adopted new business technologies maintained their operational efficiency.

For example, since the Coronavirus outbreak, many companies have shifted to the cloud. The use of these technologies has increased organizational resiliency and flexibility. It enables companies to maximize employee collaboration, hire international staff, and provide exceptional customer service.

Boosting Business Innovation

In today’s hypercompetitive business ecosystem, your business needs to be authentic to succeed. That is where digital transformation steps in. Digitalization allows you to develop products and services you could not create in the past. Companies across various industries can now better innovate and develop user-centric products and services.

For example, architects and interior design businesses use extended reality technologies to create virtual home renovations. That way, their clients know what the remodeling process will look like before it starts. Beauty brands create VR apps where customers can try on different products via their smartphones.

Supercharging Employee Communication

Digital transformation is not all about adopting the latest IT solutions. It has a major impact on your company culture and how your employees behave. One of its goals is employee education and the removal of the silo mentality. The lack of employee communication and collaboration harms their overall productivity and information flow.

The COVID-19 pandemic has proven how essential remote work is for businesses of all shapes and sizes. Companies that already invested in remote work policies and invested in cloud solutions were better prepared to navigate the Coronavirus crisis. Some have even learned how to harness the full potential of these technologies and come out of the crisis stronger than before.

In remote teams, communication plays a central role. When team members do not sit side by side, the need for transparent and fast digital communication becomes vital. Companies need to introduce a wide range of team collaboration systems, such as messaging software, project management tools, reporting software, and online conferencing platforms. That way, employees can communicate in real-time and avoid back-and-forth email communications, irrespective of their location.

For better connectivity, everyone in the team should use the same communication tools and platforms.

Ready to Digitally Transform your Business?

Every business transformation is tedious, and digital ones are even more challenging. That is exactly why you need to implement them strategically. Always write down your long-term goals, hire digitally savvy employees, and provide continuous team education.

Have you invested in the digital transformation of your business?

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Can A Cloud Managed Service Provider Turn Your Digital Transformation Dream Into A Reality?

General Manager of Metallic. Experienced GM and product leader who loves to create and scale disruptive technology products and companies. The cloud has changed the world of IT — including IT services. In particular, it has enabled companies to dramatically decrease the amount of infrastructure they manage on-premises — reducing their need to use outside IT services to help them purchase, set up and maintain this infrastructure.
ECONOMY
ceoworld.biz

Pierced by digitalization. How does the business go online?

The world around us is constantly changing, faster and faster every year. Digital technologies are penetrating deeper into our daily life. Business and trade relations have also not spared this trend. They are moving online, and most likely online shopping will completely replace traditional shopping soon. It is hard to...
RETAIL
aibusiness.com

How trustworthy AI sustains your digital advantage

There has been a steady shift to digital underway for over a decade. Companies in every industry have been trying to reinvent operations while drastically shifting how they engage customers. They did it with mixed success — until the pandemic hit. The rapid pace of market changes brought about by...
TECHNOLOGY
Thrive Global

How Connecting With Your Customers Is Essential For Your Business

We all know that customers are essential to our businesses. Your returning customers will make up the bulk of your income, while you need to continually attract new ones. Limiting your customer attrition is also important. Research from Accenture shows that 68% of customers who leave a business will not return.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Processes#Business Innovation#Digital Transformation#Digital Technologies#Digitalization#Unblast Digital#Productivity Digital#Ibm
entrepreneurstime.com

How to Market Your Business

Businesses of any kind can be quite challenging. There is a lot of saturation and variation in different industrial sectors. It all requires careful research and cautiously formulated strategies. To ensure the success of your business, it is necessary to make your brand stand out from competitors through effective promotion strategies.
ECONOMY
Andre Oentoro

What Digital Marketing Metrics Should You Track?

Starting a new online business is exciting. Quite often, new business owners find out that they need to assess whether their chosen marketing strategy is effective. Almost every type of digital marketing such as affiliate marketing, social media management, and online campaign video ads requires metrics.
MARKETING
martechseries.com

Muvi Announces Flex Streaming Solution to Help Businesses Undergo Digital Transformations

Upgraded SaaS-based Hosting Cloud Platform Enhances the users’ experience of online video streaming to help companies perform and transform better digitally. Muvi, one of the leading streaming platforms and enterprise SaaS solutions providers, rolled out Muvi Flex, a SaaS platform under its parent hosting software solution. This chip of the block is designed to specifically serve robust businesses, corporates, and individuals with multifunctional and centralized control dashboard, enhanced usability, improved content speed and offers quick integration functionality for seamless flows. Muvi Flex is a game-changer for websites and apps that cradle video and audio sections and is set to garner much attention from high-performance players.
COMPUTERS
American Banker

Demystifying digital transformation in banking

To understand how U.S. banks are approaching digital transformation initiatives, Arizent and American Banker, on behalf of Thought Machine, surveyed over 100 banking executives on how their organizations are handling them, what they’re getting right and where there are opportunities for improvement. This white paper provides guidance for banks currently...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
High Point Enterprise

How can IoT drive digital transformation in medical industry?

Internet of Things (IoT) will drive digital transformation across the healthcare industry. The digital hospital of the future will rely heavily on medical IoT to glean all manner of insights about patients, medical equipment and supplies, and staff to improve decision making and transform the care delivered. Sensors will continue to decrease in size, passively and unobtrusively collecting and transmitting data to be aggregated and analyzed. For example, sensors are embedded in patients' clothing to collect vital signs. Similarly, medical tattoos affixed to patients' skin could provide the same function.
HEALTH
theapopkavoice.com

How to Make a Business Card That Fits Your Business

Did you know that business cards date back to 15th century China? Not only did the Middle Kingdom come up with paper, but they perfected their creation by making it a useful instrument for trading business information. As of today, business cards are real deal makers for your business. About...
SMALL BUSINESS
Forbes

Implementing Transformational Change: How Manufacturers Address Business Needs With Modern Technology

Chief technology officer and co-founder at Plex Systems, focused on next-generation cloud solutions for the manufacturing enterprise. When people think of Industry 4.0, there are actually dozens of different technologies that are in play — from AI and blockchain to 3D printing and beyond. While each can play a role in optimizing plant functions, selection, adoption and implementation take time, money and valuable resources that are already scarce. So how can CIOs and CTOs prioritize the technology needed to solve their most pressing business problems? This article will discuss how manufacturing leaders can align technology adoption to their business strategies and which technologies are poised to make an impact.
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Business Tech Transformation Specialist Glia to Provide Digital Customer Service Solution to Liberty Bank

a provider of Digital Customer Service, has announced that Liberty Bank has chosen its Digital Customer Service platform. By leveraging Glia’s platform, the bank will be able to digitize its customer service model, “resulting in an easier, more streamlined customer experience as well as boosted efficiencies.”. Based in Middletown,...
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

The best approach to AI assistants and process automation for your business

Lee Morris, chief commercial officer at askporter, discusses how businesses can best approach AI assistants and process automation. Artificial intelligence (AI) has made important strides in transforming business practices and processes across a wide range of sectors, by helping organisations streamline operations, manage risk and reduce costs. This is especially true when it comes to critical activities such as marketing, customer service and sales, which have been identified by Forbes as the top three areas that AI can enhance business growth.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Land O’Lakes details how agriculture is transforming digitally

Yesterday, technology leaders attending Gartner’s annual Symposium/ITxpo received a lesson in turning digital transformation into business value from Teddy Bekele, the chief technology officer of Minnesota-based agricultural cooperative Land O’Lakes. Best known for putting butter, cheese, and other dairy products on grocery store shelves, Land O’Lakes also owns the animal...
AGRICULTURE
Andre Oentoro

The Benefits of Blogging for Your Business

Marketing is an ever evolving area, and if you don’t adapt to the changing environment, you’ll end up left behind. What worked only a few years ago may prove ineffective today. However, blogging for your brand is one area that has lasted more than a decade and still gives great returns.
INTERNET
Forbes

Five Digital Transformation Hurdles In Financial Services And How To Avoid Them

Dmitry Dolgorukov is the Co-Founder and CRO of HES Fintech, a leader in providing financial institutions with intelligent lending platforms. Seventy-three percent of digital transformations fail to produce sustained ROI. At least, that’s what a 2018 study found. It’s an astounding figure considering that at the same time, companies are investing more in upgrading their digital offerings. According to a survey of over 2,500 organizations, 97% of company heads said the pandemic accelerated their digital transformation. By 2025, it is estimated that digital transformation will be worth over $1 trillion, up from $470 billion in 2020.
ECONOMY
Andre Oentoro

Andre Oentoro

41
Followers
96
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps business increase conversion rates, close more sales and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order). Twitter: @breadnbeyond Email: andre@breadnbeyond.com LinkedIn: Andre Oentoro

 https://breadnbeyond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy