In the movies, assassins are usually some of the coolest but most closed-off people in the world since their profession often requires them to be aloof and yet still capable of blending into society as one of those that people might feel are harmless and average. Those on this list are all capable of such a thing, but at their core, they’re killers that have little to no qualms about taking the lives of others. While some of them have moral codes that keep them from killing just anyone, others aren’t so restricted when it comes to the targets they accept. A good assassin is a type that will take on a job and finish the job before melting into the background again, which is a valued skill among any killer that ensures their survival for a little longer, as the general attitude toward assassins in society is that their work is considered to be less than desired. Here are ten of the best assassins in the movies.

